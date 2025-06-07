Cody Pools and American Pools & Spas Raise Over $45,000 for the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation at Their 2025 Charity Golf Tournament
Cody Pools, the nation's #1 Pool Builder for 12 years running, recently completed their 2025 charity golf tournament in support of the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation.
Orlando, FL, June 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cody Pools Florida and American Pools & Spas, the nation’s top pool builder for 12 years running, recently hosted their annual 2025 Sunshine Classic Charity Golf Tournament, raising over $45,000 for the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation.
The tournament was held in loving memory of Kim Owens, a dedicated member of the American Pools & Spas team, who passed away earlier this year due to complications from Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare bone marrow failure disease.
“We were honored to host this event in support of PNH research and the Aplastic Anemia & MDS Foundation,” said Vincent Servantez, President of Cody Pools Florida. “It was especially meaningful as we held it in memory of our teammate Kim Owens, who we lost earlier this year.”
Held at Falcon’s Fire Golf Club in Kissimmee, the day brought together teams from Cody Pools Vendors, American Pools & Spas employees, and Cody Pools Tampa employees for golf, fun, and giving back. Highlights included contests like Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin, along with dinner, a raffle, and a live auction.
We wanted to communicate a special thank you to our generous sponsors and donors: Jandy, Gorman Company, Heritage, PoolCorp, Pentair, Maschmeyer Concrete, Belgard, All Phase Pool Plastering, Fluidra and PUL Products.
About Cody Pools
Cody Pools was established in 1994 and has been the Nation's #1 Pool Builder for 12 years in a row, having built over 32,000 swimming pools, with offices throughout Texas, Florida & Arizona. Learn more at https://www.florida.codypools.com & https://www.american-pools.com.
About the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation
Serving the aplastic anemia, myelodysplastic disease syndromes (MDS), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), and related bone marrow failure disease communities, AAMDSIF empowers patients and their families, invests in research that speeds the search for new treatments and potential cures, promotes high-quality care by educating healthcare providers, and ensures our patients’ voices are heard through awareness and advocacy. Learn more at https://www.aamds.org.
The tournament was held in loving memory of Kim Owens, a dedicated member of the American Pools & Spas team, who passed away earlier this year due to complications from Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare bone marrow failure disease.
“We were honored to host this event in support of PNH research and the Aplastic Anemia & MDS Foundation,” said Vincent Servantez, President of Cody Pools Florida. “It was especially meaningful as we held it in memory of our teammate Kim Owens, who we lost earlier this year.”
Held at Falcon’s Fire Golf Club in Kissimmee, the day brought together teams from Cody Pools Vendors, American Pools & Spas employees, and Cody Pools Tampa employees for golf, fun, and giving back. Highlights included contests like Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin, along with dinner, a raffle, and a live auction.
We wanted to communicate a special thank you to our generous sponsors and donors: Jandy, Gorman Company, Heritage, PoolCorp, Pentair, Maschmeyer Concrete, Belgard, All Phase Pool Plastering, Fluidra and PUL Products.
About Cody Pools
Cody Pools was established in 1994 and has been the Nation's #1 Pool Builder for 12 years in a row, having built over 32,000 swimming pools, with offices throughout Texas, Florida & Arizona. Learn more at https://www.florida.codypools.com & https://www.american-pools.com.
About the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation
Serving the aplastic anemia, myelodysplastic disease syndromes (MDS), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), and related bone marrow failure disease communities, AAMDSIF empowers patients and their families, invests in research that speeds the search for new treatments and potential cures, promotes high-quality care by educating healthcare providers, and ensures our patients’ voices are heard through awareness and advocacy. Learn more at https://www.aamds.org.
Contact
Cody PoolsContact
Michell Randolph
(512) 948-0036
https://florida.codypools.com
Michell Randolph
(512) 948-0036
https://florida.codypools.com
Categories