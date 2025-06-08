Child Care Aware of Missouri Announces New Board Members
Ramiz Hakim and Michael Wolpert join nonprofit's board of directors.
St. Louis, MO, June 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently named Ramiz Hakim and Michael Wolpert to its board of directors. Board members are eligible to serve up to three consecutive three-year terms.
Ramiz Hakim is a dedicated community leader, entrepreneur, and policy advocate with a passion for building systems and programs that empower families and children. As an Alderman for Wright City, Ramiz has championed initiatives focused on early childhood education, infrastructure reform, and responsible development. Ramiz is also the founder of North Star Insurance Advisors, a leading agency in the final expense insurance sector with a focus on serving marginalized citizens.
Michael Wolpert is a senior finance and operations executive with more than 15 years of experience leading global accounting, shared services, and cash flow optimization initiatives across the real estate, healthcare, and technology sectors. He currently serves as Director of Global Accounts Receivable and Shared Services Center of Excellence (COE) at Cushman & Wakefield.
"Ramiz and Michael each bring uniquely diverse skill sets to our board while sharing a deep commitment to making a difference,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “Their proven dedication to strengthening communities and supporting families will help guide our organization as we work to ensure all Missouri families have access to quality child care and education.” Phillips added that, “We look forward to the leadership and innovation they will contribute.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
