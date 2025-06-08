Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Metals Testing Services and an Undisclosed Buyer
Coeur d'Alene, ID, June 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Metals Testing Services (“Metals NDT”) and an Undisclosed Buyer.
Metals Testing Services provides a range of leading metals services, including Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), destructive testing, heat treatment, and inspection services across multiple U.S. states. Services are provided from state-of-the-art mobile rigs as well as in-house, which offers the company remarkable agility in responding to client needs. The wide service range allows the company to cater to multiple industries, meeting different client requirements for material testing, such as safety checks, quality control, or regulatory compliance.
The buyer is an employee-owned operator founded in 2024 with a mission to partner with quality businesses that have a strong compliance, safety and regulatory element to their service offering.
“The constant flow of interested buyers for this outstanding business kept us on our toes. Metals Testing Services has proven to be a leader in the NDT field and buyers were quick to zero in on their reputation within the industry and the quality of their services. We expect that the new owners will continue down the path that Mark and Britney has started for them.”
– Kevin Barrett, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
