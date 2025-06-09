The National Insider Risk Symposium is Returning to Washington DC for Its 10th Iteration
Join the insider risk community this September 17-18, in Washington DC for Defense Strategies Institute’s 10th National Insider Risk Symposium
Washington, DC, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 10th National Insider Risk Symposium, formerly the Counter-Insider Threat Symposium, will convene key leaders, innovators, and experts from both the commercial and public sectors to discuss the evolving insider risk landscape, along with the technologies, policies, and strategies necessary to disrupt and mitigate those threats. The event will highlight the importance of a multifaceted approach to strengthen detection capabilities, accelerate responses to emerging risks, and drive the development of more proactive security measures.
The 2025 National Insider Risk Symposium will explore key topics such as mitigation strategies, preventive measures, case studies, cutting-edge detection technologies, the role of organizational culture, incident response and recovery, emerging threats, future trends, and the importance of cross-sector collaboration and information sharing. Specialized panels will address insider risks across industries, including financial services, energy and utilities, and the space sector. The program will also highlight innovative commercial solutions for insider risk. Attendees will gain exclusive insights from experts across industry and government on the latest trends, strategies, and tools for identifying, assessing, and managing insider risks.
Key Topics of Discussion Include:
· Leading critical government-wide efforts to identify, manage, & mitigate insider risk
· Mitigating insider risks across U.S. financial institutions
· Enhancing security measures in the energy & utilities sector
· Balancing technology, business priorities, & human nature to address dynamic security challenges
· Harnessing behavioral & technical sciences to deter, detect, & mitigate insider risk
· Navigating workforce security & risk management to protect national security
· Alleviating insider risk to ensure the safety & integrity of space missions
· Cutting-edge commercial insider risk solutions
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in National Insider Risk Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://www.insiderriskevent.com/.
Contact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://www.insiderriskevent.com/
