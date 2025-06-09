Shortlisted Candidates Under Review for President of Africa’s Sovereign Development Trust

The Ndege Group, Africa's Sovereign Development Trust (ASDT), has shortlisted candidates for President to lead a €1 trillion portfolio including the United African Defence Force (UADF) and blockchain platform OmniGaza. The President will oversee a continental REIT and Development Finance Fund for infrastructure, conservation, resource management, and youth empowerment. This critical appointment, made in Seychelles, will drive Africa's economic independence and security.