Shortlisted Candidates Under Review for President of Africa’s Sovereign Development Trust
The Ndege Group, Africa's Sovereign Development Trust (ASDT), has shortlisted candidates for President to lead a €1 trillion portfolio including the United African Defence Force (UADF) and blockchain platform OmniGaza. The President will oversee a continental REIT and Development Finance Fund for infrastructure, conservation, resource management, and youth empowerment. This critical appointment, made in Seychelles, will drive Africa's economic independence and security.
New York, NY, June 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Africa’s Sovereign Development Trust (ASDT), led by The Ndege Group, has confirmed a final shortlist of candidates for its inaugural President, marking a pivotal step in redefining Africa’s economic and security landscape. This role will oversee a portfolio projected to exceed €1 trillion within a decade, integrating the United African Defence Force (UADF), OmniGaza, and operating brands like Ndege Aerospace, Ndege MarketPlace, and The Ndege Foundation.
The President will drive sustainable growth and strategic security, expanding a continental Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a Development Finance Fund (DFF) to fund infrastructure development, wildlife conservation, resource management, and youth empowerment. The UADF will uphold regional peace and stability, while OmniGaza, a blockchain platform, ensures transparency in governance and investment mobilization.
The shortlist blends global expertise with African insight, featuring Mr. Igor Shuvalov (Russia), Professor Sarah Paine (USA), and Mr. Xanana Gusmão (Timor-Leste), alongside Captain Ibrahim Traoré (Burkina Faso), former Senator Gideon Moi (Kenya), Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao (Zimbabwe), and former Governor Lamido Sanusi (Nigeria). All serving African heads of state are also considered, reflecting pan-African collaboration.
The appointment will be formalized through a revocable will by David Okiki Amayo Jr., Founder of The Ndege Group, in Victoria, Seychelles, where ASDT is domiciled, ensuring strategic governance and integrity.
David Okiki Amayo Jr. stated, “We seek a leader to partner with governments and global allies, building a future where Africa’s economies thrive, people empower themselves, and nature endures for generations.”
With Africa’s population nearing 2.5 billion by 2050, ASDT views this leadership as key to linking security and development for a resilient continent.
About Africa’s Sovereign Development Trust
The Ndege Group is Africa’s Sovereign Development Trust and fosters economic independence, security, and sustainable development through strategic investments and pan-African collaboration
