Owner.One Releases Global Report on Family Wealth Transfer Risk for High-Net-Worth Families
Owner.One has released a new global report through Penguin Analytics that reveals major vulnerabilities in generational wealth transfer among high-net-worth families. Based on data from 13,500 respondents across 29 countries, the study finds that over 74% of families experience capital loss during succession—primarily due to poor asset documentation and lack of planning infrastructure. Explore more details in the report.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Owner.One, a digital infrastructure platform for wealth continuity and asset transition, has published its first global report through Penguin Analytics, examining critical breakdowns in generational wealth transfer. The report identifies asset fragmentation, limited planning tools, and emotional unreadiness as leading causes of capital loss within high-net-worth (HNW) families, especially those in the $3M–$99M net-worth range.
The report, titled "Penguin Analytics 2025: Succession Risk and Asset Continuity," surveyed 13,500 capital holders and heirs across 29 countries. The data revealed that 74.6% of families lose a portion of their wealth during generational transitions, with the average capital erosion reported at 31%. These losses are attributed not to market volatility, but to poor documentation, unstructured processes, and lack of asset visibility.
"This data confirms what many families suspect but don’t often talk about. Generational wealth is not only hard to build but easy to lose—often because the systems designed to protect it weren’t built for today’s level of complexity," said Srbuhi Avetisyan, Marketing Strategist at Owner.One.
Key findings from the Owner.One report include:
Only 6% of capital owners have a structured inheritance protocol in place
87.1% store their family capital records in poor to moderate condition
76% of heirs report decision paralysis when inheriting wealth
Over 70% of respondents consider digital infrastructure a necessary tool for effective wealth transfer
The study also found strong interest in technology-based succession planning. Respondents engaging with tools like encrypted digital vaults, readiness checklists, and event-triggered data release features were three times more likely to complete or update their inheritance plans.
Owner.One has developed a digital repository platform for families within the $3M–$99M range to organize, control, and automate the flow of wealth documentation—offering structured visibility, time-sensitive access, and asset transition protocols.
"The Owner.One platform was created in direct response to these findings. It provides a family-owned, event-driven infrastructure to manage succession digitally—without replacing legal tools, but enhancing them," said Avetisyan.
Access the full Penguin Analytics report and findings on Owner.One's website.
Media Contact:
Srbuhi Avetisyan
Marketing Strategist & Research Lead, Owner.One
The report, titled "Penguin Analytics 2025: Succession Risk and Asset Continuity," surveyed 13,500 capital holders and heirs across 29 countries. The data revealed that 74.6% of families lose a portion of their wealth during generational transitions, with the average capital erosion reported at 31%. These losses are attributed not to market volatility, but to poor documentation, unstructured processes, and lack of asset visibility.
"This data confirms what many families suspect but don’t often talk about. Generational wealth is not only hard to build but easy to lose—often because the systems designed to protect it weren’t built for today’s level of complexity," said Srbuhi Avetisyan, Marketing Strategist at Owner.One.
Key findings from the Owner.One report include:
Only 6% of capital owners have a structured inheritance protocol in place
87.1% store their family capital records in poor to moderate condition
76% of heirs report decision paralysis when inheriting wealth
Over 70% of respondents consider digital infrastructure a necessary tool for effective wealth transfer
The study also found strong interest in technology-based succession planning. Respondents engaging with tools like encrypted digital vaults, readiness checklists, and event-triggered data release features were three times more likely to complete or update their inheritance plans.
Owner.One has developed a digital repository platform for families within the $3M–$99M range to organize, control, and automate the flow of wealth documentation—offering structured visibility, time-sensitive access, and asset transition protocols.
"The Owner.One platform was created in direct response to these findings. It provides a family-owned, event-driven infrastructure to manage succession digitally—without replacing legal tools, but enhancing them," said Avetisyan.
Access the full Penguin Analytics report and findings on Owner.One's website.
Media Contact:
Srbuhi Avetisyan
Marketing Strategist & Research Lead, Owner.One
Contact
Owner.OneContact
Srbuhi Avetisyan
+971 58 587 5527
https://owner.one/
Srbuhi Avetisyan
+971 58 587 5527
https://owner.one/
Categories