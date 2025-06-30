Owner.One Releases Global Report on Family Wealth Transfer Risk for High-Net-Worth Families

Owner.One has released a new global report through Penguin Analytics that reveals major vulnerabilities in generational wealth transfer among high-net-worth families. Based on data from 13,500 respondents across 29 countries, the study finds that over 74% of families experience capital loss during succession—primarily due to poor asset documentation and lack of planning infrastructure. Explore more details in the report.