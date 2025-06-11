Just Enduring Offers Father’s Day Support for Grieving Fathers
St. Louis, MO, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Father’s Day, held this year on Sunday, June 15, 2025, is a day honoring the dads in our lives, but this day can also be challenging and bring mixed feelings for fathers who have experienced the death of a child. After the heartbreaking loss of their children, Co-founders Ben and Lara Gillham and Nick and Martha McGeehon started Just Enduring, a nonprofit organization that gives bereaved parents the immediate resources and support they need to navigate their journeys of grief.
“Grief is often overlooked in our culture. This tends to be especially true for fathers who’ve experienced the loss of a child,” said Ben Gillham, President and Co-founder of Just Enduring. "On this Father's Day, we hope all these dads know how much their child loved them. We hope this thought stays close to their hearts on a day that is particularly challenging without their child in their arms.”
Each parent’s grief journey is different, and fathers tend to grieve in quieter, less visible ways than mothers. While they often take on the role of supporting their families, it’s just as important for men to acknowledge and tend to their own emotional needs.
For fathers coping with the loss of a child, Just Enduring recommends trying the following approaches.
1. Engage in activities. Spend time on a hobby, go outdoors, or take on a hands-on project. These activities give fathers an opportunity to be with their thoughts and process them.
2. Read personal accounts of grief. Books like “Finding Meaning” by David Kessler and “Grieving Dads” by Kelly Farley and David DiCola share honest experiences from fathers who have lost a child.
3. Be open to talking with other bereaved dads or couples. These conversations can provide comfort and perspective. Reach out to them when needed. They have been there and know how you are feeling.
4. Dedicate time to remembering your child. This can be as simple as looking back at photos, sharing memories with family members, or creating a new tradition to honor the bond between father and child.
Friends and family can support grieving fathers in meaningful ways. Sending a message that includes the child’s name, sharing a memory of the child, or saying “Thinking of you this Father’s Day” instead of “Happy Father’s Day” can offer reassurance that their loss is seen and their child is remembered.
Just Enduring offers a comprehensive range of resources for bereaved parents. These include:
• A detailed step-by-step guide of what to do,
• A parent’s guide to sibling grief,
• The A Parent Like You program, which connects bereaved parents,
• Counseling resources,
• Books on grief and child loss,
• And much more.
To access these resources and receive support, please visit justenduring.org/resources-for-bereaved-parents/.
About Just Enduring
Just Enduring is a nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by grieving parents and medical professionals that provides grief support to families, friends, and caregivers facing the loss of a child. Through comprehensive resources and a compassionate community, Just Enduring connects bereaved parents, helps families navigate life after child loss, and inspires hope. For more information and access to resources, please visit justenduring.org.
“Grief is often overlooked in our culture. This tends to be especially true for fathers who’ve experienced the loss of a child,” said Ben Gillham, President and Co-founder of Just Enduring. "On this Father's Day, we hope all these dads know how much their child loved them. We hope this thought stays close to their hearts on a day that is particularly challenging without their child in their arms.”
Each parent’s grief journey is different, and fathers tend to grieve in quieter, less visible ways than mothers. While they often take on the role of supporting their families, it’s just as important for men to acknowledge and tend to their own emotional needs.
For fathers coping with the loss of a child, Just Enduring recommends trying the following approaches.
1. Engage in activities. Spend time on a hobby, go outdoors, or take on a hands-on project. These activities give fathers an opportunity to be with their thoughts and process them.
2. Read personal accounts of grief. Books like “Finding Meaning” by David Kessler and “Grieving Dads” by Kelly Farley and David DiCola share honest experiences from fathers who have lost a child.
3. Be open to talking with other bereaved dads or couples. These conversations can provide comfort and perspective. Reach out to them when needed. They have been there and know how you are feeling.
4. Dedicate time to remembering your child. This can be as simple as looking back at photos, sharing memories with family members, or creating a new tradition to honor the bond between father and child.
Friends and family can support grieving fathers in meaningful ways. Sending a message that includes the child’s name, sharing a memory of the child, or saying “Thinking of you this Father’s Day” instead of “Happy Father’s Day” can offer reassurance that their loss is seen and their child is remembered.
Just Enduring offers a comprehensive range of resources for bereaved parents. These include:
• A detailed step-by-step guide of what to do,
• A parent’s guide to sibling grief,
• The A Parent Like You program, which connects bereaved parents,
• Counseling resources,
• Books on grief and child loss,
• And much more.
To access these resources and receive support, please visit justenduring.org/resources-for-bereaved-parents/.
About Just Enduring
Just Enduring is a nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by grieving parents and medical professionals that provides grief support to families, friends, and caregivers facing the loss of a child. Through comprehensive resources and a compassionate community, Just Enduring connects bereaved parents, helps families navigate life after child loss, and inspires hope. For more information and access to resources, please visit justenduring.org.
Contact
Just EnduringContact
Ben Gillham
(314) 391-4119
justenduring.org
Ben Gillham
(314) 391-4119
justenduring.org
Categories