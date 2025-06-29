The Abs Company Partners with Ethics Leisure to Expand Ab & Glute Training Across the UK
Exclusive distribution deal brings The Abs Company’s patented equipment to top UK health clubs, strengthening its global presence and supporting the industry’s growing demand for ab and glute-focused training.
Lakewood Ranch, FL, June 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Abs Company, a global leader in Ab and Glute Training equipment, is proud to announce a new exclusive distribution partnership with Ethics Leisure, one of the United Kingdom’s most respected providers of commercial fitness solutions.
Ethics Leisure has built a strong reputation for delivering best-in-class fitness equipment and comprehensive health and wellness solutions to private health clubs, local authorities, and educational institutions across the UK. With a proven track record in both service and innovation, Ethics Leisure is the ideal partner to represent The Abs Company’s unique and patented equipment portfolio throughout the region.
“We are delighted to join forces with The Abs Company and bring their innovative and results-driven product line to our UK customers,” said Andy Gill, CEO of Ethics Leisure. “Their focus on innovative training systems—particularly in the areas of Abs and Glutes—aligns perfectly with what our customers are demanding today. We believe this partnership will deliver immense value to fitness facilities across the country.”
The Abs Company’s globally recognized products, including the Ab Coaster®, Glute Coaster®, and TireFlip 180®, are used in over 35,000 facilities in over 70 countries.Their Ab and Glute Training Systems are featured in the industry's leading fitness brands making them a trusted partner from high-value, low-cost clubs to luxury fitness destinations worldwide.
“Our patented, intuitive equipment stands out in the marketplace because it delivers real results,” said Josh Brand, Director of International Sales for The Abs Company. “Ethics Leisure shares our values of innovation, customer-first service, and excellence. The UK is a critical market for us, and we are confident that Andy and his team will represent our brand with the passion and professionalism we demand. We’re thrilled to welcome them to The Abs Company family.”
About The Abs Company:
The Abs Company develops innovative Ab and Glute training equipment that is trusted by gyms around the world. With patented products, a focus on intuitive design, and a commitment to delivering results, The Abs Company helps fitness facilities create dedicated Ab and Glute Zones their members are looking for. For more information, visit www.theabscompany.com or contact Josh Brand at 917-669-2611.
About Ethics Leisure:
Founded in the UK, Ethics Leisure is a leading company in the health and wellness sector, creating seamless health and wellness experiences for communities, facilities, and venues. With a client base spanning public and private sectors, the company is known for its commitment to quality, service, and innovation in fitness environments. Learn more at www.ethicsleisure.com.
Contact
The Abs CompanyContact
Josh Brand
(917)669-2611
theabscompany.com
