Eric Cadman Joins TimeHoodie as Vice President, Partnering with Founder Jay Donaldson to Deliver Innovative Digital Solutions

TimeHoodie, a premier digital strategy and creative agency, is excited to announce the appointment of Eric Cadman as Vice President. Cadman brings over two decades of experience in sales leadership and digital innovation, having held pivotal roles at FYIN, Bayshore Solutions (now Spinutech), YP.com (formerly AT&T Advertising Solutions), and Jones International University.