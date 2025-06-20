Felecia Lucky to Depart Black Belt Community Foundation
BBCF CEO and President of 20 years is stepping down to head the F.B. Heron Foundation. Christopher Spencer approved unanimously by Board as new CEO and President beginning in October.
Selma, AL, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Black Belt Community Foundation has announced founding Chief Executive Officer and President Felecia Lucky plans to step down from her role, effective September 30, 2025.
The board has unanimously appointed Black Belt native Christopher Spencer, the foundation’s Chief Community Engagement Officer, to succeed Lucky.
Lucky, who has led the foundation throughout its entire 21-year history, is leaving to become President and CEO at the F.B. Heron Foundation.
“Felecia has been a visionary leader and a tireless champion for the Black Belt,” said Kennard Randolph, chairman of the foundation’s board. “Over the past two-plus decades, she has put our community at the front and center — making sure every decision is made with the input and guidance of the people of the Black Belt. She has built an extraordinary organization and we wish her nothing but the best as she moves into this next chapter.”
Under Lucky’s leadership, BBCF has become a powerful force for change in one of the nation’s most economically challenged regions through strategic investments and innovative community-led initiatives.
During her tenure, BBCF has deployed nearly $100 million into the Black Belt through partnerships with more than 200 regional nonprofit organizations throughout the Black Belt and with the guidance of 150 Community Associates.
The foundation has also formed partnerships with some of the nation’s leading philanthropic and academic institutions. These partnerships were specifically cited and praised in an editorial column published by the Selma Times-Journal: https://www.selmatimesjournal.com/2025/06/17/editorial-luckys-impact-on-bbcf-will-not-be-forgotten/
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve BBCF and the Black Belt. Together, we’ve built something special,” Lucky said. “The decision to leave is a difficult and emotional one, yet I feel this new opportunity is my next calling. Heron shares our commitment to supporting communities in shaping their own future. That’s exactly what we’ve done in the Black Belt and it will be an honor to continue this work at a national level.”
Spencer, a native of Bellamy, began working with BBCF more than 20 years ago as a Community Associate and has spent his adult life serving his country and his community. He was awarded the prestigious Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award as an Army officer during Operation Desert Storm and is Pastor of the St. Matthew-Weston Missionary Baptist Church of Boligee.
Before joining BBCF, he worked in education at the Sumter County Board of Education and as Director for Resource Development for Community Engagement at the University of Alabama. He previously served as Vice Chairman of the Sumter County Commission and was recently appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey as a Trustee for Alabama State University.
He'll assume his new role on October 1, 2025.
“The strength of this organization is its people. I don’t know of another community foundation that works the way we work — guided by the voice of the people in our community,” Spencer said. “Felecia and our board have built and nurtured this culture. As I move into this role, we’re going to continue to nurture the seed that’s been planted so we can continue to support and empower the Black Belt.”
About Black Belt Community Foundation
Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) serves 12 counties of the Alabama Black Belt — dedicated to improving the quality of life in the region through education, the arts, economic development, housing, health and wellness and community engagement. Since its founding, BBCF has awarded millions in grants and scholarships to support local initiatives and empower future leaders.
