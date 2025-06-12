Bond Rees Responds to Rising Demand in the West Midlands for Private and Corporate Investigations with a New Coventry Office

Bond Rees, a leading UK private investigation agency, has opened a new office in Coventry to meet rising demand for private and corporate investigations across the West Midlands. The centrally located office will offer services such as financial investigations, covert surveillance, and tracing. Founder Aaron Bond highlights this move as part of a wider expansion strategy, with further international offices planned.