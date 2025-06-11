Tonia E. McGeorge Honored as a VIP for Summer 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Ipswich, SD, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tonia E. McGeorge of Ipswich, South Dakota has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of massage therapy. McGeorge will be included in the Summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Tonia E. McGeorge
Tonia E. McGeorge is a massage therapist and owner of McGeorge Mobile Massage. She provides a wide range of therapeutic massage services, utilizing over 27 different techniques including Swedish massage techniques, deep tissue massage, Far East techniques, and day spa techniques. With extensive knowledge of human anatomy, kinesiology, massage therapy development, pathology, and clinical massage practice, McGeorge delivers effective care to all her guests. She specializes in working with veterans and other guests with PTSD as well as other diagnosis’ such as cancer, MS, and autism.
McGeorge is celebrating 20 years this year as a therapist and business, with her award-winning services and over 50,000 hours of service to South Dakota communities. She says, “Massage therapy is more than just touch! It is impactful, empowering, whole-body wellness! We take on several roles, including counseling, coaching, and providing safe spaces for our guests to heal from trauma.”
McGeorge is affiliated with Beauty and Business Education-B.A.B. E, Revive Day Spa, The Christian Motorcycles Association, and the American Massage Therapy Association. She is also a commissioned 2nd Lt. and character development instructor with the Civil Air Patrol.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and POWERWOE.COM
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
