SottoPelle® Recognizes Karina Wallace, FNP-C, WCC, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Sullivan, IN, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Karina Wallace is a dedicated and compassionate Nurse Practitioner experienced in providing comprehensive health care.
Specializing in hormone replacement therapy, she is committed to helping patients navigate their hormonal health with personalized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs.
Karina stays current with the latest research and trends in hormone management, ensuring that patients receive the most effective and evidence-based treatments.
Known for her empathetic approach, Karina takes the time to listen and educate patients, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health.
Karina offers comprehensive consultations to find the best plan for you.
Karina Wallace, FNP-C, WCC, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since February 2025 .
To view additional information about Karina Wallace, FNP-C, WCC or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/hormone-provider-sullivan-indiana-karina-wallace-fnp/.
Provider Information:
Karina Wallace, FNP-C, WCC
Ultimate Health and Wellness
222 West beech Street, Suite 1 Sullivan, IN 47882
(812) 554-2363
Ultimatehealthwellness25@gmail.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/karina-wallace-1a6619186
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
SottoPelle® Sales Support Team
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
