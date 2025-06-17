SottoPelle® Recognizes Kelly Rivera, APRN, CNP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Santa Fe, NM, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kelly Rivera is a passionate and highly skilled Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner hailing from the vibrant state of New Mexico. A dedicated healthcare professional, Kelly began her journey in nursing at the University of New Mexico, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2007. Over the next 16 years, she honed her expertise in surgical nursing, specializing in orthopedics, and working in the operating room with precision and care.
Kelly’s drive to deepen her knowledge and expand her scope led her to pursue a Master of Science in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Grand Canyon University, which she completed in 2019. She continues to combine her extensive surgical background with her advanced training by working part-time in orthopedic surgery.
Her passion for enhancing beauty through medical aesthetics led Kelly to pursue certifications in Botox and dermal filler injections, a field she has embraced for the last four years. With a keen eye for detail, Kelly brings her surgical experience to aesthetic treatments, helping clients achieve natural, rejuvenating results. She currently practices at a private clinic in Santa Fe, where her expertise extends beyond injectables to include a range of aesthetic services offered by Santa Ana Skin Care.
Known for her personalized care and meticulous approach, Kelly Rivera has become a trusted name in both surgical and aesthetic medicine, blending medical precision with an artistic touch to help clients look and feel their best.
Kelly Rivera, APRN, CNP, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since January 2025.
To view additional information about Kelly Rivera, APRN, CNP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/hormone-provider-santa-fe-new-mexico-kelly-rivera-aprn-cnp/
Provider Information:
Kelly Rivera, APRN, CNP
Santa Ana Skin Care Clinic
2205 Miguel Chavez Road, Suite E, Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 954-4422
admin@santaanaskincare.com
https://santaanaskincare.com/
https://www.instagram.com/santaanaskincare/#
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
