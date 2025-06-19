SottoPelle® Recognizes Colleen Prince, PA-C, RD, ABAAHP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Durham, NC, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Colleen Prince has been an integrative aesthetic and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) provider since 2015. She began her career as a Physician Assistant in 2012, working in men’s medicine and benign urology at UNC Medical Center. A proud graduate of the Duke University PA Program (Class of 2012), Colleen has dedicated her career to a comprehensive, whole-body approach to patient care.
Since 2012, she has specialized in treating hormone imbalances in both men and women. She first implemented pellet hormone therapy at UNC Urology and continues to offer this modality today. Colleen is highly experienced in all stages of women’s health—from the reproductive years to perimenopause and postmenopausal care. She also has extensive expertise in managing androgen deficiencies in men.
Colleen is a passionate advocate for hormone balance as a foundation for overall well-being and proudly provides gender-affirming care using HRT pellets. As an LGBTQIA+ ally, she ensures compassionate, inclusive care for all individuals.
Colleen Prince, PA-C, RD, ABAAHP, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since February 2025.
To view additional information about Colleen Prince, PA-C, RD, ABAAHP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/hormone-provider-durham-north-carolina-colleen-prince-pa-c-rd-abaahp/
Provider Information:
Colleen Prince, PA-C, RD, ABAAHP
Durham Health and Wellness
3326 Durham-Chpel Hill Blvd. Suite B110, Durham, NC 27707
(984)219-1562
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
