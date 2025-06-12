ITAD Market Grows with Hyperscalers, But Barriers Remain: New Report from Compliance Standards

A new report from Compliance Standards explores how hyperscale data center growth is reshaping the ITAD industry. As cloud giants like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google internalize hardware decommissioning, traditional ITAD firms face both disruption and new niche opportunities. The report highlights where ITAD vendors can still compete—by offering compliance-driven, high-precision services in underserved regions.