FLAACOs Welcomes National Risk Advisors as New Business Partner Supporting ACO Risk and Reinsurance Strategy
National Risk Advisors to Support Florida ACOs with Cost-Saving Strategies and Risk Solutions through FLAACOs Partnership
Jacksonville, FL, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) is proud to announce the addition of National Risk Advisors (NRA) as its newest business partner. A recognized leader in managed care reinsurance and financial services, NRA brings decades of expertise to help Florida-based ACOs optimize risk strategies, strengthen financial performance, and thrive in value-based payment models.
“We are excited to join FLAACOs in creating ACO partnerships that enhance value, improve risk options, and strategically protect and increase profits,” said Terry Chesser, CEO of National Risk Advisors. “We aim to educate, enlighten, and empower ACOs for greater success in managing risk from value-based payment models.”
As one of the largest and most respected managed care reinsurance intermediaries and brokers in the country, National Risk Advisors offers a unique perspective—drawing from its experience as former reinsurers—to provide ACOs with strategic insight, actuarial modeling, and financial tools tailored to their specific risk profiles.
Through this partnership, FLAACOs members gain access to National Risk Advisors’ full suite of services designed to help ACOs reduce cost exposure, improve cash flow, and navigate increasingly complex CMS and Medicare Advantage (MA) risk contracts. Offerings include:
1. Stop-Loss Reinsurance Solutions: NRA conducts side-by-side comparisons with CMS benchmarks, delivering:
- 10% to 30% or more in savings
- Minimum 10% rate credit for FLAACOs members
- Average client savings exceeding $300,000
- Quantity discounts by consolidating ACO and Capitated MA provider risk
- One group reinsurance policy for ACO + IPA with pooled attachment points for added savings
- Customized and lower experience-based rates based on ACO/MSO/IPA performance
- Shared risk and funding options directly with reinsurers
- Improved cash flow and dividend return potential for strong loss performance
- Actuarial net cost evaluations
- Captive solutions for protecting and reinvesting profits
2. Capital Financing Strategies: ACOs can leverage shared savings to support operational improvements or acquisitions, improving liquidity without sacrificing future opportunity.
- Surety Bond Solutions - NRA’s financial tools reduce the need for high collateral reserves, relieving cash strain and enabling better capital allocation.
- Pharmacy Services Optimization - Services include PBM management, first-dollar Rx risk transfer, and coordinated strategies for high-cost metabolic medications.
- Claims Coordination & Subrogation - Available on a no-risk basis, NRA provides behind-the-scenes cost recovery support with no upfront investment.
- MA Service Fund Elimination - By leveraging financial tools and surety bonds, NRA helps ACOs eliminate the need to post cash reserves to HMOs, reducing financial pressure and freeing up working capital.
National Risk Advisors has supported the FLAACOs community for years, having served as a presenter at past conferences and maintaining a strong commitment to helping ACOs strengthen their financial infrastructure. Their ability to tie actuarial insight to real-world application continues to be a differentiator in the industry.
“Our mission is to deliver results at the intersection of actuarial insight and client-specific risk profiles,” added Chesser. “By listening to our clients and tailoring reinsurance solutions to fit their risk appetite and budget, we help ACOs secure the right coverage at the right cost—with measurable outcomes.”
About National Risk Advisors
Founded in 1984, National Risk Advisors is one of the largest managed care intermediaries and brokers in the United States, supporting over 4 million lives nationwide. NRA delivers custom reinsurance and financial strategies to ACOs, HMOs, IPAs, hospitals, and employers across commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid populations. As former reinsurers, the firm brings a unique, experienced perspective that helps clients protect profitability while managing clinical and financial risk. Learn more at www.nationalriskadvisors.com.
About FLAACOs
The Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) is Florida’s premier professional organization for Accountable Care Organizations and value-based healthcare leaders. FLAACOs fosters collaboration, innovation, and advocacy to accelerate the success of ACOs in delivering high-quality, cost-effective care across the state. Learn more at www.flaacos.com.
“We are excited to join FLAACOs in creating ACO partnerships that enhance value, improve risk options, and strategically protect and increase profits,” said Terry Chesser, CEO of National Risk Advisors. “We aim to educate, enlighten, and empower ACOs for greater success in managing risk from value-based payment models.”
As one of the largest and most respected managed care reinsurance intermediaries and brokers in the country, National Risk Advisors offers a unique perspective—drawing from its experience as former reinsurers—to provide ACOs with strategic insight, actuarial modeling, and financial tools tailored to their specific risk profiles.
Through this partnership, FLAACOs members gain access to National Risk Advisors’ full suite of services designed to help ACOs reduce cost exposure, improve cash flow, and navigate increasingly complex CMS and Medicare Advantage (MA) risk contracts. Offerings include:
1. Stop-Loss Reinsurance Solutions: NRA conducts side-by-side comparisons with CMS benchmarks, delivering:
- 10% to 30% or more in savings
- Minimum 10% rate credit for FLAACOs members
- Average client savings exceeding $300,000
- Quantity discounts by consolidating ACO and Capitated MA provider risk
- One group reinsurance policy for ACO + IPA with pooled attachment points for added savings
- Customized and lower experience-based rates based on ACO/MSO/IPA performance
- Shared risk and funding options directly with reinsurers
- Improved cash flow and dividend return potential for strong loss performance
- Actuarial net cost evaluations
- Captive solutions for protecting and reinvesting profits
2. Capital Financing Strategies: ACOs can leverage shared savings to support operational improvements or acquisitions, improving liquidity without sacrificing future opportunity.
- Surety Bond Solutions - NRA’s financial tools reduce the need for high collateral reserves, relieving cash strain and enabling better capital allocation.
- Pharmacy Services Optimization - Services include PBM management, first-dollar Rx risk transfer, and coordinated strategies for high-cost metabolic medications.
- Claims Coordination & Subrogation - Available on a no-risk basis, NRA provides behind-the-scenes cost recovery support with no upfront investment.
- MA Service Fund Elimination - By leveraging financial tools and surety bonds, NRA helps ACOs eliminate the need to post cash reserves to HMOs, reducing financial pressure and freeing up working capital.
National Risk Advisors has supported the FLAACOs community for years, having served as a presenter at past conferences and maintaining a strong commitment to helping ACOs strengthen their financial infrastructure. Their ability to tie actuarial insight to real-world application continues to be a differentiator in the industry.
“Our mission is to deliver results at the intersection of actuarial insight and client-specific risk profiles,” added Chesser. “By listening to our clients and tailoring reinsurance solutions to fit their risk appetite and budget, we help ACOs secure the right coverage at the right cost—with measurable outcomes.”
About National Risk Advisors
Founded in 1984, National Risk Advisors is one of the largest managed care intermediaries and brokers in the United States, supporting over 4 million lives nationwide. NRA delivers custom reinsurance and financial strategies to ACOs, HMOs, IPAs, hospitals, and employers across commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid populations. As former reinsurers, the firm brings a unique, experienced perspective that helps clients protect profitability while managing clinical and financial risk. Learn more at www.nationalriskadvisors.com.
About FLAACOs
The Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) is Florida’s premier professional organization for Accountable Care Organizations and value-based healthcare leaders. FLAACOs fosters collaboration, innovation, and advocacy to accelerate the success of ACOs in delivering high-quality, cost-effective care across the state. Learn more at www.flaacos.com.
Contact
Sunflower Health AdvisorsContact
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.SunflowerHLTH.com
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.SunflowerHLTH.com
Categories