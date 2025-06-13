Dr. Yanick Hicks to Present at 2025 Southern Regional Education Board Conference
New Orleans, LA, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Yanick Hicks, Executive Director and Leadership & Resilience Keynote Speaker with Maxwell Leadership, will present at the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) 2025 Making Schools Work Conference. The event will take place from July 15 to July 18, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Dr. Hicks will lead the session titled, "How To Be a R.E.A.L. Success," offering an inspiring and practical roadmap to achieving excellence in personal and professional leadership. Drawing from his extensive expertise in resilience and leadership, Dr. Hicks will provide actionable strategies to empower educators and administrators to thrive in today’s dynamic educational landscape.
This year’s Making Schools Work Conference will feature engaging workshops, keynotes, and sessions designed to equip educators with the tools to create impactful learning environments. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with thought leaders, share best practices, and discover innovative solutions to the challenges facing today’s schools.
Dr. Hicks’s presentation aligns with the conference’s mission to inspire continuous improvement in education. His commitment to fostering resilience and leadership makes him an invaluable voice for this pivotal event.
For additional information and registration details, please visit the conference website: https://www.sreb.org/conference.
About the Presenter:
Dr. Yanick Hicks is an Executive Director, Leadership and Resilience Keynote Speaker and certified Maxwell Leadership Team member with expertise in Leadership, Team Communication, and Resilience. With over seven years of professional speaking experience and an average of 80 engagements annually, Dr. Hicks consistently receives top ratings for his ability to inspire and energize audiences. He has worked with renowned organizations such as Medtronic, McDonald’s, and Wells Fargo, as well as with attendees at school conferences like the Alabama MEGA Schools Conference, Kids First Conference, North Carolina Charter School Conference, Innovations in Education Conference and Medical Symposiums like Washington Health Care Association, Oregon Health Care Association, Georgia Health Care Association, South Carolina Health Care Association, New Mexico Health Care Association, Missouri Health Care Association, Georgia Primary Care Association, South Dakota Health Care Association, and the Hospice & Palliative Care Association of Iowa.
A licensed pharmacist with a PharmD from Marshall University, Dr. Hicks draws from his leadership experience at Walgreens to deliver values-based, servant leadership principles. Through dynamic storytelling and actionable insights, he provides practical tools that empower leaders to enhance teamwork, foster resilience, and drive measurable improvements. His engaging presentations leave a lasting impact, equipping individuals and organizations to thrive in today’s ever-evolving landscape.
