EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium Speakers Announced
National Harbor, MD, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the line-up of senior-level speakers for the 12th EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium, taking place at 151 St. George in National Harbor, MD on July 16-17, 2025. The Summit will bring together the relevant subject matter experts and solution providers from the DoD, federal government, academia, and industry to drive advancements in the field of explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), counter-improvised explosive devices (C-IED) and countermine operations. The 2025 Symposium will address cutting-edge strategies and solutions that will support the detection, identification, and neutralization of increasingly sophisticated and dynamic explosive threats.
- Col. Vince Morris, USA, Project Manager, Close Combat Systems, JPEO A&A
- Col. Stephen Kavanaugh, USA, Division Chief, HQDA G-3/5/7 G38, Adaptive C-IED/EOD Solutions (ACES)
- John Wester, Deputy Director, Terrorist Explosive Device Analytical Center (TEDAC), FBI
- David Williamson, Deputy Associate Director, Office of Bombing Prevention, CISA, DHS
- Ltc. James Alfaro, USA, Commander, 79th EOD Battalion
- Commander Jason Bagshaw, Commander, Special Operations Division, Metropolitan Police
- Rick Hayes, Special Assistant to the Executive Manager of DoD Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology & Training, NSWC Indian Head Division
- Chief Warrant Officer Jared Green, OIC, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Section, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)
- Antoine Thomas, Manager, Explosive Operations Branch, TSA
- Edwin Bundy, PhD, Former Program Manager, Explosive Ordnance Disposal/ Explosives Operations (EOD/ EXO)
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. This is a no-cost-to-government event. Active-duty US military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://countermine.dsigroup.org/.
To learn more and ask questions, contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://countermine.dsigroup.org/
