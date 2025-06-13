National Mosquito Control Awareness Week is (June 16–22) - Nozzle Nolen Urges Florida Residents to Take a Closer Look at What’s Buzzing in Their Own Backyards
As National Mosquito Control Awareness Week approaches (June 16–22), Nozzle Nolen Pest Solutions is leading the regional conversation on mosquito education, urging Florida residents to take a closer look at what’s buzzing in their own backyards—and what dangers might be riding on their wings.
Florida’s subtropical climate, heavy rains, and lush landscapes create an ideal breeding ground for mosquito populations—particularly species like Aedes aegypti and Culex quinquefasciatus, which are known to transmit serious and sometimes life-threatening diseases including West Nile virus, Zika, Dengue fever, Yellow fever, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (Triple E), Malaria (confirmed cases in Sarasota County in 2023) and Chikungunya.
In fact, these vector-borne illnesses are not just tropical concerns—they're emerging health issues even in suburban neighborhoods. According to the Florida Department of Health, reported cases of mosquito-borne illnesses tend to surge during the summer months, especially following periods of sustained rainfall or higher-than-average temperatures.
"Understanding the science behind mosquito activity is the first step in managing it," says DeanTrevisol, Certified Entomologist at Nozzle Nolen. "These pests are not only disruptive but can also be dangerous carriers of disease. Our goal is to elevate awareness through facts, not fear—because awareness is the first line of defense."
Why Mosquito Awareness Matters in Florida
Mosquitoes are more than an itchy nuisance—they are vectors capable of spreading diseases that can cause severe neurological, cardiovascular, and developmental impacts. Nozzle Nolen advises homeowners to take a proactive, science-based approach to mosquito management. Key recommendations include:
Eliminate Standing Water: Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a bottlecap of water. Regularly check birdbaths, gutters, plant trays, and toys.
Understand Their Schedule: Most mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk. Limiting outdoor exposure during these hours can reduce bites—and risk of exposure.
Target Breeding Zones: Tall grass, clogged drains, and overgrown shrubbery are prime mosquito habitats. Keep yards trimmed and dry.
Use Physical Barriers: Repair torn screens on windows and doors. Wear long sleeves and use EPA-registered repellents when outdoors.
Know the Lifecycle: A mosquito can complete its lifecycle in less than a week under ideal conditions. Rapid intervention is key to prevention.
"The more people know about mosquito biology and habitat behavior, the better equipped they are to protect themselves and their families," says Trevisol. "Controlling mosquito populations requires a balance of awareness, diligence, and environmental responsibility."
Investing in Research, Technology and Training
With over 70 years of experience protecting homes and businesses across South Florida, Nozzle Nolen continues to invest in research, technician training, and scientific analysis of mosquito behavior to stay ahead of evolving threats. From their use of targeted treatment technologies to close monitoring of outbreak patterns, the company remains committed to advancing mosquito control as both a science and a safeguard for public health.
As summer ramps up, the message from Florida’s most experienced pest control experts is clear: mosquitoes may be small—but the health risks they pose are anything but. And the best antidote is education, backed by evidence-based action.
For more expert guidance on mosquito control or to explore informational resources, visit nozzlenolen.com.
About Nozzle Nolen
Founded in 1951, Nozzle Nolen is a third-generation, family-owned pest control company serving South Florida. With over 70 years of experience, the company provides residential and commercial services across Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Broward counties. Nozzle Nolen specializes in environmentally responsible pest management, employing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) techniques to minimize environmental impact while effectively controlling pests. The company is QualityPro certified, demonstrating a commitment to professionalism and excellence in the pest control industry.
