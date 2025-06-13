National Mosquito Control Awareness Week is (June 16–22) - Nozzle Nolen Urges Florida Residents to Take a Closer Look at What’s Buzzing in Their Own Backyards

As National Mosquito Control Awareness Week approaches (June 16–22), Nozzle Nolen Pest Solutions offers timely information on mosquito control, urging Florida residents to take a closer look at what’s buzzing in their own backyards—and what dangers might be riding on their wings.