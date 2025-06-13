AmpleHarvest.org Welcomes Mollie McMillan to Board of Trustees

AmpleHarvest.org is excited to welcome Mollie McMillan to its Board of Trustees. As Office Manager at Bonnie Plants and a leader on the Bonnie Plants Foundation Board, Mollie has helped drive national gardening initiatives and facilitated the donation of over 15,000 pounds of fresh produce to food pantries. Her passion for community engagement and food access aligns with AmpleHarvest.org’s mission to end food waste and hunger.