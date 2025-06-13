AmpleHarvest.org Welcomes Mollie McMillan to Board of Trustees
Newfoundland, NJ, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AmpleHarvest.org is pleased to announce the appointment of Mollie McMillan to its Board of Trustees. Mollie brings a unique blend of nonprofit leadership, community engagement, and agricultural expertise that aligns perfectly with the organization’s mission to end food waste and hunger by connecting home gardeners with local food pantries.
Mollie currently serves as the Office Manager at Bonnie Plants and holds a seat on the Bonnie Plants Foundation Board. Her work has focused on strengthening community engagement through nationwide gardening initiatives. Under her leadership, over 26 growing stations across the country have contributed to local community gardens, and more than 15,000 pounds of fresh produce have been donated to food pantries serving families in need.
A former special education teacher, Mollie’s lifelong passion for nurturing growth—both in people and in plants—has been the foundation of her career. In 2024, she was honored with the Bonnie Paulk Enhancing Lives Award in recognition of her outstanding impact and service.
“Mollie’s hands-on experience in mobilizing gardeners and growers for the greater good makes her an invaluable addition to our board,” said Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director of AmpleHarvest.org. “Her commitment to community empowerment and food accessibility is deeply aligned with our values and vision.”
AmpleHarvest.org looks forward to Mollie’s leadership as the organization continues to scale its efforts to reduce food waste, nourish communities, and empower gardeners across America to be part of the solution.
AmpleHarvest.org's 2025 Board of Trustees:
Wendy Gonzalez; Board President, Product Marketing Manager at Google
Martin Bauman; Vice Chair, Adjunct Professor at The Washington Campus
Brian J Kirkpatrick; Treasurer, Associate Vice President for Accounting and Treasury Management for the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT)
Terry L. McCrary; Secretary, Founder of McCrary & Company
Joanne Deignan, Senior Member of Strategic Initiatives Office (SIO) within BlackRock’s Aladdin Product Group (APG)
Mollie McMillan, Office Manager at Bonnie Plants
Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director at AmpleHarvest.org
Steve Shah, Vice President of Product for Automation Anywhere
Ted Wood, Managing Partner at Wood IP
Louis-Jacques (“LJ”) Tanguy, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller at Apollo Global Management and Apollo Asset Management
Contact
