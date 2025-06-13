AmpleHarvest.org Welcomes Ted Wood to Board of Trustees
AmpleHarvest.org is proud to welcome Ted Wood to its Board of Trustees. A seasoned patent attorney, retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, and Managing Partner at Wood IP, Ted brings over 40 years of legal, military, and technical expertise. His leadership and commitment to innovation and public service align with AmpleHarvest.org’s mission to reduce food waste and hunger by leveraging technology to empower communities nationwide.
Newfoundland, NJ, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AmpleHarvest.org is proud to announce the appointment of Ted Wood to its Board of Trustees. With more than 40 years of combined experience in patent law, military service, and technology innovation, Ted brings a strategic and multidisciplinary perspective to the organization’s mission of eliminating food waste and hunger nationwide.
Ted is the Managing Partner at Wood IP, where he advises businesses on protecting and monetizing their innovations across sectors such as communications, software, electrical systems, computer security, and electro-mechanical technologies. A seasoned patent attorney, he represents clients before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in patent application preparation and prosecution, inter partes reviews (IPRs), reexaminations, and appeals before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).
Ted also serves as a board member of the Fair Inventing Fund, a nonprofit that advocates for the rights of underrepresented independent inventors.
A service-disabled veteran, Ted retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel after nearly 24 years of distinguished service. His military career included leading teams responsible for developing advanced signal detection algorithms for electronic warfare, contributing to the capabilities of some of the nation’s most advanced combat aircraft. His work integrating electronic (ELINT) and signals intelligence (SIGINT) continues to influence defense technology today.
“Ted’s exceptional combination of legal acumen, technical expertise, and public service makes him a remarkable addition to our Board of Trustees,” said Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director of AmpleHarvest.org. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue leveraging technology to empower gardeners, reduce food waste, and improve food equity across America.”
Ted’s appointment underscores AmpleHarvest.org’s commitment to building an experienced board that reflects the complexity and urgency of food insecurity and environmental stewardship.
AmpleHarvest.org's 2025 Board of Trustees:
Wendy Gonzalez; Board President, Product Marketing Manager at Google
Martin Bauman; Vice Chair, Adjunct Professor at The Washington Campus
Brian J Kirkpatrick; Treasurer, Associate Vice President for Accounting and Treasury Management for the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT)
Terry L. McCrary; Secretary, Founder of McCrary & Company
Joanne Deignan, Senior Member of Strategic Initiatives Office (SIO) within BlackRock’s Aladdin Product Group (APG)
Mollie McMillan, Office Manager at Bonnie Plants
Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director at AmpleHarvest.org
Steve Shah, Vice President of Product for Automation Anywhere
Ted Wood, Managing Partner at Wood IP
Louis-Jacques (“LJ”) Tanguy, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller at Apollo Global Management and Apollo Asset Management.
