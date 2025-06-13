AmpleHarvest.org Welcomes Ted Wood to Board of Trustees

AmpleHarvest.org is proud to welcome Ted Wood to its Board of Trustees. A seasoned patent attorney, retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, and Managing Partner at Wood IP, Ted brings over 40 years of legal, military, and technical expertise. His leadership and commitment to innovation and public service align with AmpleHarvest.org’s mission to reduce food waste and hunger by leveraging technology to empower communities nationwide.