InkProducts Inc. Launches New EcoTank Sublimation Conversion Kit for Epson Printers
Many users report clogging, high ink costs, and limited control with major sublimation printers. InkProducts’ EcoTank Conversion Kits offer a better solution—turning Epson EcoTank models into reliable sublimation printers with refillable tanks, piezo printheads, and flexible ink options.
Cypress, TN, June 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the world of sublimation and specialty printing, reliability is key. One of the most common complaints from users—especially those using major sublimation printer brands—is constant clogging. These issues lead to downtime, wasted ink, and expensive repairs, causing frustration for small businesses, hobbyists, and professionals alike.
Now, InkProducts Inc proudly announces the release of its EcoTank Sublimation Conversion Kit, offering a cost-effective and dependable alternative for Epson EcoTank printer users. This all-in-one solution turns compatible EcoTank models into high-quality sublimation printers—perfect for producing custom t-shirts, mugs, tumblers, and more.
Each kit includes premium-grade sublimation ink, mess-free easy-pour bottles, syringes, tubing, and step-by-step instructions. There’s no need for chip resets or complicated software—users can start printing within minutes. Designed with the everyday user in mind, this kit offers everything needed to seamlessly switch from standard ink to sublimation.
“We developed this kit to help customers break away from overpriced, unreliable systems common in the sublimation market,” said a spokesperson for InkProducts Inc. “With Epson’s durable EcoTank technology and our specially formulated inks, we’re giving users a better path forward.”
Why Customers Are Moving Away from the Major Sublimation Printer Brands
Thermal Printheads & Proprietary Inks
Most traditional sublimation printers rely on thermal printheads, which are more prone to clogging—especially if the printer sits unused for even short periods. Their proprietary ink dries quickly, increasing the risk of blockages and requiring costly maintenance.
Expensive Ink & Firmware Lockouts
These printers often operate on closed systems, meaning users are forced to buy expensive branded cartridges. Firmware updates can block third-party ink solutions, limiting user flexibility and increasing overall costs.
Restrictive Software
Many come bundled with limited, brand-specific design and print software, restricting users from customizing print settings or using preferred design programs. This lack of freedom can be frustrating for professionals seeking complete control.
Waste Ink Shutdowns
Users frequently encounter forced shutdowns due to preset waste ink limits. Resetting or replacing the waste ink system is often difficult and expensive.
Idle Time Sensitivity
If not used frequently, these printers often suffer from severe nozzle clogs. Even built-in cleaning cycles may waste large amounts of ink without solving the problem.
Why InkProducts + Epson EcoTank Is the Better Choice
Piezo Printhead Technology
Epson’s piezoelectric printheads don’t rely on heat, making them less prone to clogging and more compatible with a variety of inks—including sublimation.
Open Refillable Tank System
EcoTank printers are designed for continuous ink use. When combined with InkProducts’ conversion kits, users get a fully open system that significantly reduces ink costs and increases reliability.
Lower Startup Cost
Epson EcoTank printers are often less expensive than traditional sublimation printers. Add an InkProducts conversion kit, and users get a complete, high-performance sublimation setup at a fraction of the cost.
Software Flexibility
Users are free to choose their preferred design and RIP software. InkProducts also offers ICC color profiling to ensure accurate color reproduction on various substrates.
Simplified Maintenance
Converted EcoTank printers are user-serviceable. With InkProducts' included instructions and expert phone support, maintenance is simple—no locked systems or special tools required.
The Bottom Line: Affordable, Reliable, and Fully Supported
InkProducts Inc’s EcoTank Sublimation Conversion Kits deliver real value for users who are frustrated with the limitations of major sublimation printer brands. Each kit is tailored to specific printer models and includes everything needed to convert and maintain a dependable sublimation setup. Backed by over 25 years of expertise and dedicated customer support, InkProducts helps customers print with confidence—without the hassle, high costs, or frequent downtime.
Ready to switch?
Visit: www.inkproducts.com
Compatible 4 Color Sublimation Conversion Kit For Use In Epson ET Tank Printers
www.inkproducts.com/sublimation-conversion-kit-for-use-in-tank-printers.html
Compatible 6 Color Sublimation Conversion Kit For Use In Epson ET Tank Printers
www.inkproducts.com/6-color-sublimation-conversion-kit-for-use-in-tank-printers.html
Or call 863-223-1805 for compatibility and custom order assistance.
Contact
InkProducts Inc.
Scott Walsh
863-223-1805
www.inkproducts.com
Scott Walsh
863-223-1805
www.inkproducts.com
