InkProducts Inc. Launches New EcoTank Sublimation Conversion Kit for Epson Printers

Many users report clogging, high ink costs, and limited control with major sublimation printers. InkProducts’ EcoTank Conversion Kits offer a better solution—turning Epson EcoTank models into reliable sublimation printers with refillable tanks, piezo printheads, and flexible ink options.