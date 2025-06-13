Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Komponents Laminated Products and The Brewer Company
Oconomowoc, WI, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition of Komponents Laminated Products of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin by The Brewer Company.
Komponents Laminated Products, established in 1969, is a highly regarded Midwest manufacturer of custom casegoods, furniture and components in the hospitality, retail, senior living and medical fields. Komponents provides assembled products and laminated components to cabinet & office furniture dealers, to store fixture and POP display manufacturers, and to medical products manufacturers.
Founded in 1947 in Wisconsin, The Brewer Company is a world-class medical equipment manufacturer creating healthcare furnishing solutions that enhance the patient's and clinicians' experience. Their products are sold through a vast distribution network and an online store. The Brewer Company is a major player in the US market with national reach and a stellar reputation.
Benchmark International is delighted to announce the acquisition of Komponents Laminated Products by The Brewer Company. This operation will secure Komponents' legacy while consolidating The Brewer Company's leadership in the US market."
- Etienne Deslauriers, Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
