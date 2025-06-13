Intira Villas Introduces Quinta Lane: Phuket’s New Business Retreat Villas
Rawai Muang, Thailand, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Intira Villas has officially launched Quinta Lane Villas in Rawai, a private collection of luxury villas designed for corporate retreats, executive travel, and high-end work-leisure stays. As Phuket gains momentum as a business destination, these villas offer a rare combination of comfort, seclusion, and functional workspace.
With an estimated 25% of Phuket’s villas now including business-ready features, Quinta Lane stands out by catering directly to companies, investors, and digital nomads looking to blend productivity with paradise. Each villa offers high-speed WiFi, spacious layouts, and professional meeting areas — set within private grounds complete with pools, gardens, and premium amenities.
Instead of booking a generic hotel conference room, today’s forward-thinking executives are opting for villas where boardroom talks can happen alongside sea breezes. Quinta Lane Villas make it possible to host team strategy sessions in the morning and unwind with a private chef or yacht charter by afternoon.
These properties aren’t just a backdrop for leadership summits — they also offer strong rental appeal. As more corporations seek luxurious, private spaces for retreats, the demand for villa rentals with business capabilities continues to rise. Investors and real estate agents are taking note, especially with increasing interest from international buyers seeking profitable, dual-purpose properties.
“Hosting a retreat in Phuket isn’t just a getaway — it’s a message that your team’s environment matters,” says the team at Intira Villas. “And Quinta Lane delivers that message clearly: work and leisure don’t have to be opposites.”
