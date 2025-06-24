Principle Power Solutions Powers Up DC Metro Area Commercial Electrical Future
After over two decades of trusted electrical service in Maryland, Principle Power Solutions proudly announces its official commercial relaunch, setting a bold new standard for commercial electrical excellence across the region.
Baltimore, MD, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Specializing in new construction wiring, office lighting & energy audits, code compliance corrections, emergency electrical services, Principle Power Solutions is built to serve businesses, retail spaces, warehouses, and public infrastructures with precision, speed, and compliance.
"We're not just commercial electrical company — we're long-term partners in powering Maryland's and DC metro area growth," said a company spokesperson. "This relaunch reflects our commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainable commercial solutions."
With local electricians based in the DC metro area, fully licensed and insured, transparent, upfront pricing, same-day service and emergency response, Principle Power Solutions are trusted by DC metro area homeowners and businesses. Principle Power Solutions delivers future-ready electrical services backed by decades of expertise and licensed professionals.
Their Core Commercial Services:
Residential Electrical Services including
-Home rewiring and safety inspections
-Breaker panel upgrades
-Indoor/outdoor lighting installation
- EV charging station setup
Commercial Electrical Services including
- New construction wiring
- Office lighting & energy audits
- Code compliance corrections
- Emergency generator installations
Emergency Electrical Services including
- Power loss recovery
- Circuit overload repairs
- Storm damage repairs
- Fast same-day dispatch
With safety, scalability, and service at its core, Principle Power Solutions is now accepting new commercial contracts across Maryland.
Address: 4603 Crosswood Ave, Baltimore, MD, 21214
Powering Business. Lighting Progress.
Experience the Difference with Principle Power Solutions Today.
"We're not just commercial electrical company — we're long-term partners in powering Maryland's and DC metro area growth," said a company spokesperson. "This relaunch reflects our commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainable commercial solutions."
With local electricians based in the DC metro area, fully licensed and insured, transparent, upfront pricing, same-day service and emergency response, Principle Power Solutions are trusted by DC metro area homeowners and businesses. Principle Power Solutions delivers future-ready electrical services backed by decades of expertise and licensed professionals.
Their Core Commercial Services:
Residential Electrical Services including
-Home rewiring and safety inspections
-Breaker panel upgrades
-Indoor/outdoor lighting installation
- EV charging station setup
Commercial Electrical Services including
- New construction wiring
- Office lighting & energy audits
- Code compliance corrections
- Emergency generator installations
Emergency Electrical Services including
- Power loss recovery
- Circuit overload repairs
- Storm damage repairs
- Fast same-day dispatch
With safety, scalability, and service at its core, Principle Power Solutions is now accepting new commercial contracts across Maryland.
Address: 4603 Crosswood Ave, Baltimore, MD, 21214
Powering Business. Lighting Progress.
Experience the Difference with Principle Power Solutions Today.
Contact
Principle Power SolutionsContact
Darrion Harris
1-443-648-1226
https://www.principlepowersolutions.com/
Darrion Harris
1-443-648-1226
https://www.principlepowersolutions.com/
Categories