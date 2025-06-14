Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Capital City Printing, LLC. and Infinite Legacy Partners
Austin, TX, June 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Capital City Printing LLC. & Infinite Legacy Partners. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for Infinite Legacy Partners as they work to achieve scale through acquisitions.
Capital City Printing LLC., located in Austin, Texas, prides itself as a one-stop shop providing printing solutions for any customer’s needs. The business operates primarily as a print procurement and branding specialist. While third parties handle most product manufacturing, the company has internal printing capabilities to expedite any work needed.
Based out of Houston, Texas. Infinite Legacy Partners are industry agnostic, focusing on companies in the 3rd party logistics industry. Their search includes small to medium-sized businesses that exemplify stability during their operation.
“On behalf of the Benchmark International Team, I wish both parties the utmost success in their future endeavors. It has been a true pleasure to witness the meaningful connections forged through the closing process. We are excited to see where the next chapter takes both parties and will be cheering them on every step of the way.” – Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
