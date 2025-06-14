Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between GSM Wings, LLC and GPC Investments
Houston, TX, June 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GSM Wings, LLC, under the name BreWingZ, is a Houston-based restaurant group specializing in American-style comfort food, focusing on chicken wings. With multiple locations across the Houston area, BreWingZ offers a family-friendly sports bar atmosphere featuring a variety of wing flavors, burgers, and a full bar. Known for its casual dining experience, the establishment caters to families and sports enthusiasts looking for a relaxed environment to enjoy meals and watch games.
GPC Investments Inc, established in 2022 and headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, is a privately held company specializing in manufacturing and distributing healthcare supplies. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Woodly Honore, the company focuses on acquiring and revitalizing third-and fourth-generation middle-market businesses within the healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution sectors.
“We saw a strong strategic and cultural fit from the start, and we’re excited about the opportunities this creates moving forward. We wish the best to both parties in their newly formed partnership." – Haden Buckman, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
