Philadelphia-Based Roofing Company Goes Digital with Responsive, Customer-Focused Website
Doyle Roofing Company has launched a newly designed website to showcase their full range of roofing and gutter services. Created by Prospect Genius, the new site offers customers a seamless online experience with enhanced accessibility and valuable information about the company’s offerings.
Philadelphia, PA, June 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Doyle Roofing Company, a trusted name in roofing for over a decade, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. This modern, mobile-friendly site is designed to make it easier than ever for homeowners and business owners in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to learn about the company’s roofing, gutter, and skylight services.
Based in Philadelphia and serving all of Delaware County, PA, along with parts of New Jersey, Doyle Roofing Company has built a reputation for high-quality workmanship, affordable pricing, and friendly, reliable service. The new website reflects these values by offering clear navigation, detailed service descriptions, and photo galleries of completed projects.
Visitors to the site will find information about the company’s shingle and flat roof installations, repairs, and replacements, as well as their gutter and skylight services. The site also includes contact information for requesting free estimates and highlights the company’s 10% discount for seniors, police officers, firefighters, and military members.
The new website was developed in partnership with Prospect Genius, a small business marketing firm based in Albany, NY.
“We designed this site with real homeowners and business owners in mind,” says Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius. “It’s responsive across all devices, easy to navigate, and packed with the information customers need to make confident decisions about roofing services. Our goal is to help Doyle Roofing continue building trust in the community by providing a professional and helpful online experience.”
The website launch marks another milestone for Doyle Roofing Company as it continues to expand its digital presence while staying committed to the personalized service it’s known for.
Contact
Sean Doyle
(267) 855-4046
https://www.doyleroofingcompany.com/
