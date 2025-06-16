Co-Working Without the Commute: How Virtual Spaces Are Transforming Solo Work
In response to the growing challenges of isolation, distraction, and burnout among remote workers and solopreneurs around the world, a new virtual community aims to support professionals no matter where they are in the world.
New York, NY, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- According to a 2025 Pew Research Center study, 75% of employed adults globally will work from home at least some of the time this year. The GEM 2024/2025 Global Report: Entrepreneurship Reality Check says that solopreneurship is booming: as of 2024, 50% of entrepreneurs worldwide are solo entrepreneurs, and 76% of those solopreneurs do so remotely at least part-time.
But while remote work offers freedom and flexibility, it can also come with a quieter cost: loneliness. Beyond productivity and routine, many are missing something deeply human – connection. Sadly, Gallup’s latest State of the Global Workplace Report states that 25% of fully remote employees worldwide report experiencing loneliness at work, compared to just 16% of on-site workers and 21% of hybrid workers.
A growing number of remote professionals are turning to structured virtual spaces to rebuild the sense of rhythm and connection that’s often missing from home-based work. One such platform offers live co-working sessions where participants log in, set a clear intention, and work quietly in the virtual presence of others — a simple format that blends routine with peer support.
These weekly one-hour sessions take place every Monday morning and are designed to help users start the week with focus and a sense of shared momentum. Optional check-ins before and after the session provide space for informal conversation, light networking, and reflection.
Later this year, the platform plans to expand its offerings to include structured peer support groups focused on topics like accountability, wellbeing, and skill-sharing — creating more opportunities for community-building and personal development within the remote work landscape.
“Through countless conversations and networking, we saw a clear need: a space that offers connection without the commitment of a physical co-working setup. That’s how Power Hour was born – a simple, effective idea: show up, sit down, and work – together,” comments Terry White, co-creator of The Power Pulse and founder of Quandary Pond – Personal Life Coaching and Hypnotherapy.
Terry says, “Post-COVID studies have consistently highlighted the impact of prolonged remote work on mental wellbeing and productivity. Research into concepts like the Hawthorne Effect and body-doubling also shows that simply working in the presence of others – even virtually – can significantly boost focus, accountability, and motivation.”
For freelancers, creatives, solopreneurs, and remote professionals, working from home can blur the line between focus and fatigue. As more people trade office desks for kitchen tables and coffee shops, the challenges of remote work – from loneliness to lack of structure – are becoming harder to ignore. Many are now turning to virtual solutions that offer structure, connection, and a sustainable rhythm to the workweek — without the rigidity of traditional office environments. This new initiative aims to address those challenges by creating a virtual space for focus, connection, and community.
For more information visit www.thepowerpulse.online or follow us on social media @ThePowerPulse.
