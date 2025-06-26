Consulus Welcomes Freddy Nicolas as Global Chairperson Ahead of Shape The World Summit 2025

Freddy Nicolas, Chairperson of the Consulus Global Network and CEO & General Director of ProLingua International, has been elected as the new Global Chairperson of Consulus for the term 2025–2026. The official announcement was made on 10 June during the Consulus Global School 2025, held in Castel Gandolfo ahead of the Shape the World Summit 2025.