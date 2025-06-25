European AI Bureau (EAB) Launches to Power AI Act Compliance Across Europe with Scalable Certification Platform
Munich, Germany, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Four industry veterans have pooled legal insight, deep-tech architecture, revenue fire-power and strategic governance to launch European AI Bureau (EAB), the first end-to-end infrastructure that turns the EU AI Act into a runnable, data-driven operating layer for business and government alike.
EAB is already in exploratory talks with EU institutions for a strategic partnership and has opened its seed round to select investors ready to scale Europe’s next critical technology platform.
“Regulation without execution is theory,” says Marcello R. Avagliano, IBQMI Board Member (EU) and EAB Co-Founder. “EAB translates the AI Act into software, audit logic and real-time oversight—so Europe owns the trust layer of the AI era.”
Three modules – one compliance flywheel
Readiness Pre-Check – a 10-minute self-assessment that maps obligations and risk class.
Legally-Verified Audit – a certified, EU-law-aligned examination that produces defensible proof of conformity.
Continuous Compliance Platform – live documentation, system registry and automated reporting.
“We baked the law directly into code,” adds Markus Matz, Co-Managing Director & CTO. “Our cloud architecture is secure, multi-tenant and built to absorb future regulatory updates without re-coding.”
Dual value: enterprise efficiency & public-sector insight
While companies gain a turnkey path to certification, EU authorities receive anonymised, aggregated readiness dashboards—no extra burden, zero personal data.
“EAB sets a new bar for transparency,” notes Prof. Dr. Sascha Kreiskott, Senior Advisor EU Law. “For the first time, institutions can see market compliance in real time instead of waiting for surveys or fines.”
Market size & momentum
3.4 million EU companies already use AI (Eurostat).
A conservative 0.5 % penetration unlocks €590 million in combined audit, platform and pre-assessment revenue.
First pilot clients and legal partners are secured; early-access programme opens Q4 2025.
“We’re engineering a rail-track business,” concludes Sareh Shagaldians, CRO. “High-margin audits ignite growth; subscriptions lock in recurring ARR; the public-sector dashboard cements network effects. Investors who understand regulated flywheels should talk to us now.”
About EAB
European AI Bureau is a RegTech scale-up delivering the operational backbone for the EU AI Act. By fusing certified legal methodology with cloud automation, EAB enables enterprises to comply and institutions to oversee—securely, scalably, and in real time.
https://www.eab-compliance.eu
About EAB
European AI Bureau is a RegTech scale-up delivering the operational backbone for the EU AI Act. By fusing certified legal methodology with cloud automation, EAB enables enterprises to comply and institutions to oversee—securely, scalably, and in real time.
https://www.eab-compliance.eu
