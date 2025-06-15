Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between Porter Preston, Inc. and Lime LLC
Waterbury, CT, June 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Waterbury, CT-based Porter Preston, Inc. and Lime LLC.
Porter Preston is a wholesale fabricator of manual and motorized roller shades and a wholesale distributor of window coverings and drapery hardware. Products include cellular shades, wood blinds, vertical blinds, woven wood, aluminum blinds, and custom-made plantation shutters, among many others.
Lime LLC is an independent investment group with manufacturing and related sector holdings.
"Benchmark International is thrilled about the great new partnership between Porter Preston and Lime LLC. The founder team at Porter Preston built a great company with consistent performance in a highly attractive niche market. We are proud to have sourced a great buyer who understands the market and the value that Porter Preston brings to its customer base. We wish all parties great success in what we know will be a winning combination for years to come." -William Sullivan, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
