Local Entrepreneur Opens Bath Tune-Up Lakewood and Broomfield
Bathroom remodeling franchise offering full-service bath remodels now open in Lakewood, Colorado
Aberdeen, SD, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bath Tune-Up, a national remodeling company known for full-service remodels and creating an amazing experience, is now open in Lakewood, Colorado. Meeting the strong demand from homeowners seeking to update and upgrade the look of their bathrooms, Bath Tune-Up is serving communities throughout Lakewood, Broomfield, Arvada, Brighton, Denver, and Wheat Ridge with its customized services and exceptional customer service.
Local resident Trevor Howard has launched Bath Tune-Up along with the support of Sr. Sales Manager Max Trujillo and Chief Operations Officer Christopher Mckeever. The award-winning company has established itself as an industry leader in home services.
“Bathrooms are one of the most used and personal spaces in any home,” said local owner Trevor Howard. “Whether it’s a simple update or a complete remodel, our goal is to help our clients create a space they truly love. Homeowners can count on my dedicated team to guide them every step of the way and make the selection process and remodeling experience easy and enjoyable.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Trevor and his team as our newest Bath Tune-Up location,” said Heidi Morrissey, President and Founder of Bath Tune-Up Franchise System. “This team brings a strong background in home services and shares our commitment to deliver friendly, reliable customer service. From the first consultation to the final walkthrough, homeowners can count on clear communication, diligent follow-up, and a remodeling experience they will enjoy.”
From curated to full custom remodels, Bath Tune-Up provides free in-home consultations and prides itself on helping clients get an amazing new space to enjoy with only a few decision, not hundreds.
Services Include:
· Full Bathroom Remodels
· Tub-to-Shower Conversions
· Custom Showers & Bathtubs
· Vanity Updates
· Tile Installation
· Lighting & Accessories
· Shower Surrounds and More
About Bath Tune-Up
Founded in 2020, Bath Tune-Up was born from sister brand Kitchen Tune-Up with over 37 years of experience as a stand-out franchise in the remodeling industry. From curated designs to custom projects, Bath Tune-Up franchise locations are experts in full-service bathroom remodels. Services include complete remodels, shower & bathtub installation, conversions and updating bathroom tile, fixtures, lighting, and vanities. Bath Tune-Up strives to provide an unmatched remodeling experience for homeowners in over 53 territories across the United States and Canada.
For more information about Bath Tune-Up, please visit www.bathtune-up.com
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.bathtune-up.com.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts® is a leader in growing inspired and successful franchise brands in the home services industry. The brand takes pride in enhancing lives and communities by providing their partners a trusted path to financial independence through franchising. Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across North America. Home Franchise Concepts Brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Met Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, Premier Garage®, The Tailored Closet®, and Two Maids® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada. For information on franchise opportunities please visit homefranchiseconcepts.com
