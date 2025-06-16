Zaivio Announces LASLO: The AI-Powered Social Media Assistant That Does the Work for You
Frisco, TX, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio, the all-in-one AI business platform for entrepreneurs and small business owners, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of LASLO—an AI-powered social media assistant that automates content creation, scheduling, posting, and performance tracking across today’s top platforms.
LASLO, which stands for Learn, Automate, Schedule, Launch, Optimize, is designed to take the stress and time burden of social media completely off the user’s plate. With just a few prompts or ideas, LASLO uses intuitive AI to generate engaging posts, select hashtags, suggest or create graphics, and schedule everything for maximum reach. Users can approve, edit, or let LASLO run fully on autopilot.
Integrated with platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Truth Social, among others to be connected. LASLO features a drag-and-drop content calendar and performance analytics dashboard, making it simple to track growth and engagement. It’s the perfect tool for entrepreneurs, creators, and small business owners who want to stay active online without hiring a team or spending hours each week.
“Social media is critical—but overwhelming—for most small business owners and independent entrepreneurs,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “LASLO is like having a full-time content manager and strategist rolled into one, powered by AI and built for ease.”
LASLO will be available to all Zaivio users later this summer. More information and status updates will be posted to the Zaivio website.
LASLO, which stands for Learn, Automate, Schedule, Launch, Optimize, is designed to take the stress and time burden of social media completely off the user’s plate. With just a few prompts or ideas, LASLO uses intuitive AI to generate engaging posts, select hashtags, suggest or create graphics, and schedule everything for maximum reach. Users can approve, edit, or let LASLO run fully on autopilot.
Integrated with platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Truth Social, among others to be connected. LASLO features a drag-and-drop content calendar and performance analytics dashboard, making it simple to track growth and engagement. It’s the perfect tool for entrepreneurs, creators, and small business owners who want to stay active online without hiring a team or spending hours each week.
“Social media is critical—but overwhelming—for most small business owners and independent entrepreneurs,” said Mike Magolnick, CEO of Zaivio. “LASLO is like having a full-time content manager and strategist rolled into one, powered by AI and built for ease.”
LASLO will be available to all Zaivio users later this summer. More information and status updates will be posted to the Zaivio website.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Categories