Autoini.com Rises as Indonesia’s Digital Automotive Platform
Autoini.com is a fast-growing digital platform in Indonesia’s automotive industry, offering localized news, comparisons, and video content in Bahasa Indonesia. It connects automotive brands with relevant audiences and enthusiasts, supporting direct engagement and market insights. As EV interest and digital vehicle research grow, Autoini.com continues expanding its reach across the country.
Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Autoini.com, an independent digital media platform focused on the Indonesian automotive industry, is rapidly establishing itself as a key player in the market. With a sharp focus on localized automotive content and user engagement, the platform has seen impressive momentum in 2025, emerging as a valuable bridge between car enthusiasts and automotive brands.
Founded by Vineet Goyal, and Amit Kumar, Autoini.com was developed to meet the growing demand for accessible, relevant automotive information in Bahasa Indonesia. The platform publishes daily articles, comparison pieces, industry updates, and video content including walkarounds, feature breakdowns, and test drives filmed across major roads and events in Indonesia.
Autoini.com has emerged as a platform that brings together automotive enthusiasts and industry brands, enabling stronger connections and creating opportunities for brands to engage directly with a highly relevant and informed audience. This two-way interaction provides valuable feedback to manufacturers while helping consumers stay informed with trustworthy insights.
Indonesia’s automotive market continues to expand, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5–6% through 2029. Alongside this, interest in electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating due to government incentives and infrastructure development. According to the Ministry of Industry, Indonesia is targeting the production of 600,000 electric cars and 2.45 million electric motorcycles annually by 2030. The country currently offers subsidies of up to Rp 7 million for electric motorcycle purchases and tax incentives for EV manufacturers.
To support the EV ecosystem, Indonesia has rapidly expanded its public charging infrastructure, with over 1,200 EV charging stations (SPKLU) operating across key regions as of mid-2024, and further expansion planned under state utility and private sector partnerships.
Digital behavior data also reflects these shifts. Search interest for terms such as “mobil listrik terbaik,” and “electric car subsidies” has increased by more than 70% year-over-year, highlighting how Indonesian consumers are actively seeking electric vehicle options and supporting information online.
As automotive search activity grows in the digital space, Autoini.com is expanding its reach across platforms. The platform continues to grow its editorial footprint and video coverage, offering Bahasa Indonesia content that helps viewers explore vehicle options more visually and effectively.
A spokesperson for Autoini.com commented, “As Indonesian consumers turn increasingly to digital platforms to research vehicles and make informed decisions, there is a clear need for reliable, locally relevant automotive content. Autoini.com is committed to filling that gap with quality reporting and community-driven insight.”
Looking ahead, Autoini.com plans to deepen its coverage, scale video production, and strengthen partnerships with automotive brands and rider communities, further supporting the digital transformation of Indonesia’s auto industry.
For more information, visit www.autoini.com.
Founded by Vineet Goyal, and Amit Kumar, Autoini.com was developed to meet the growing demand for accessible, relevant automotive information in Bahasa Indonesia. The platform publishes daily articles, comparison pieces, industry updates, and video content including walkarounds, feature breakdowns, and test drives filmed across major roads and events in Indonesia.
Autoini.com has emerged as a platform that brings together automotive enthusiasts and industry brands, enabling stronger connections and creating opportunities for brands to engage directly with a highly relevant and informed audience. This two-way interaction provides valuable feedback to manufacturers while helping consumers stay informed with trustworthy insights.
Indonesia’s automotive market continues to expand, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5–6% through 2029. Alongside this, interest in electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating due to government incentives and infrastructure development. According to the Ministry of Industry, Indonesia is targeting the production of 600,000 electric cars and 2.45 million electric motorcycles annually by 2030. The country currently offers subsidies of up to Rp 7 million for electric motorcycle purchases and tax incentives for EV manufacturers.
To support the EV ecosystem, Indonesia has rapidly expanded its public charging infrastructure, with over 1,200 EV charging stations (SPKLU) operating across key regions as of mid-2024, and further expansion planned under state utility and private sector partnerships.
Digital behavior data also reflects these shifts. Search interest for terms such as “mobil listrik terbaik,” and “electric car subsidies” has increased by more than 70% year-over-year, highlighting how Indonesian consumers are actively seeking electric vehicle options and supporting information online.
As automotive search activity grows in the digital space, Autoini.com is expanding its reach across platforms. The platform continues to grow its editorial footprint and video coverage, offering Bahasa Indonesia content that helps viewers explore vehicle options more visually and effectively.
A spokesperson for Autoini.com commented, “As Indonesian consumers turn increasingly to digital platforms to research vehicles and make informed decisions, there is a clear need for reliable, locally relevant automotive content. Autoini.com is committed to filling that gap with quality reporting and community-driven insight.”
Looking ahead, Autoini.com plans to deepen its coverage, scale video production, and strengthen partnerships with automotive brands and rider communities, further supporting the digital transformation of Indonesia’s auto industry.
For more information, visit www.autoini.com.
Contact
AutoiniContact
Vita Selly
+6281944399111
https://www.autoini.com
Vita Selly
+6281944399111
https://www.autoini.com
Categories