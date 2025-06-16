New TV Series of Three Travel Specials Hosted by Michelle Valentine Explores Hidden Gem Destinations Across America

Love Eat Travel with Michelle Valentine debuts June 30, 2025 on public TV nationwide. The three-part series explores hidden gems in Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Florida through local culture, food, and history. Host Michelle Valentine showcases Amish traditions, Creole/Cajun culture, and wildlife conservation in 30-minute specials. Presented by WTTW Chicago, distributed by NETA.