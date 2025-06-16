New TV Series of Three Travel Specials Hosted by Michelle Valentine Explores Hidden Gem Destinations Across America
Love Eat Travel with Michelle Valentine debuts June 30, 2025 on public TV nationwide. The three-part series explores hidden gems in Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Florida through local culture, food, and history. Host Michelle Valentine showcases Amish traditions, Creole/Cajun culture, and wildlife conservation in 30-minute specials. Presented by WTTW Chicago, distributed by NETA.
Apollo Beach, FL, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Airing on public television stations nationwide beginning June 30, 2025 (check local listings)
Love Eat Travel with Michelle Valentine, hosted and produced by seasoned traveler and speaker Michelle Valentine, uncovers the heart and soul of hidden gem locations in Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Florida. In a series of three 30-minute specials, Michelle Valentine explores the history, culture, and food to be found in each location, while introducing viewers to the passionate locals who bring these destinations to life.
Happy Valley, Pennsylvania
Michelle Valentine visits a traditional Amish farm to learn the art of cheese making; enjoys farm-to-table dining; explores Penn’s Cave and Wildlife Park where she takes a guided motorboat ride through the famous limestone cave and rides a safari bus through the wild animal encounter park; joins a local for a lesson in ﬂy ﬁshing; tours the historic Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion museum; and joins in the dancing at the Grange country fair, celebrating its 149th year.
St. Landry Parish, Louisiana
Michelle Valentine delves into the area’s deep-rooted Creole and Cajun traditions and plays the rubboard in a jam session with a local Zydeco band, discovers the essential ingredients and techniques in a traditional gumbo, visits the Creole Heritage Folklife Center, learns how to create a traditional pecan praline gateau nana from a beloved French recipe, and tours the sacred site of the Shrine of St. John Berchmans.
Southshore, Florida
Michelle Valentine’s journey begins at the TECO Manatee Viewing Center, a conservation facility protecting Florida’s gentle giants; visits Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary to meet Stanley, a rescued black bear who has captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike; tours the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum to discover the history of Florida’s ancient marine life; and enjoys a lively tour of the International Independent Showmen’s Museum, which preserves the tradition of traveling carnivals and circus performers.
Love Eat Travel with Michelle Valentine is presented nationally by WTTW Chicago and distributed to public television stations by NETA (National Educational Telecommunications Association). The series is produced by Michelle Valentine and directed by Lawrence Bakerman.
“I’m thrilled to bring Love Eat Travel to public television viewers nationwide. More than just a show, it’s a heartfelt journey through America’s hidden gems, rich cultures, and unforgettable people. I can’t wait to connect with viewers who share a passion for food, culture, and adventure.” — Michelle Valentine, Host and Producer
About Michelle Valentine Media
Michelle Valentine Media is a Florida production company that specializes in creating engaging, educational content for national broadcast, streaming, and digital platforms. Founded and led by Michelle Valentine – an accomplished TV host, executive producer, and media personality with over 25 years of experience – Michelle Valentine Media is dedicated to showcasing cultural stories, hidden destinations, and human connection through compelling visual storytelling. For more information, visit https://www.michellevalentine.tv/. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About NETA
The National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) is a professional association representing 294 member stations in 48 states, the Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. NETA provides leadership, general audience content, educational services, professional development, and trusted financial management services, including human resources and benefits administration, to individual public media licensees, their affinity groups, and public media as a whole. For more information, visit https://www.netaonline.org/episode/love-eat-travel-michelle-valentine and follow them on Twitter (@NETA_Tweets), Facebook (@NETAstations), Instagram (@NETA_grams), and LinkedIn (@NETAbusiness).
About WTTW CHICAGO
WTTW Chicago produces and presents a wide array of engaging content for the national public media system, with series and specials on education, politics, public affairs, science, business, arts and entertainment, history, travel, how-to, and religion. WTTW Chicago series include 10 that Changed America and other architecture specials with Geoffrey Baer, MEXICO — One Plate at a Time with Rick Bayless, and the animated series Nature Cat, among many others. For more information, please visit https://schedule.wttw.com/series/43611/Love-Eat-Travel-with-Michelle-Valentine/.
Contact
407-463-9354
https://www.michellevalentine.tv
