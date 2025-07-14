Magna Foodservice Introduces Evoca Drinks to Expand Beverage Offerings for Foodservice Operator
Magna Foodservice has launched Evoca Drinks, a new range of fizzy beverages made with natural ingredients, real fruit juice, and black seed extract. Developed for restaurants, fast-food outlets, and caterers, the range offers an alternative to traditional soft drinks. The products are now available for wholesale ordering through Magna Foodservice.
London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Magna Foodservice has officially introduced Evoca Drinks, a new line of carbonated beverages crafted with natural ingredients and designed specifically for the foodservice industry. The range includes four flavours and is now available for wholesale orders to restaurants, fast-food outlets, and catering businesses across the UK.
The new beverage line features real fruit juice, black seed extract, and kola nut in select products, offering food businesses an alternative to conventional soft drinks.
“Evoca Drinks are the perfect representation of what Magna Foodservice stands for—quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction,” said the Chief Operating Officer of Magna Foodservice. “We’re proud to offer our clients a premium beverage that brings variety and sophistication to their menus.”
“Our commitment has always been to provide food businesses with innovative and high-quality solutions,” he added. “Evoca Drinks fit seamlessly into this vision, offering a distinctive option for today’s evolving market.”
Product Highlights
The range includes four varieties:
Evoca Cola – Made with black seed extract and kola nut for a balanced, unique flavour.
Evoca Mango – Blended with real mango juice and pulp.
Evoca Strawberry – Contains the sweetness of real strawberries, without artificial colours or flavours.
Evoca Orange – Made with real oranges for a natural citrus profile.
All drinks are alcohol-free and suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences. The ingredients are ethically sourced, and the drinks are produced with a focus on quality and consistency.
Addressing Market Trends
Consumer demand for premium, natural beverages has grown steadily in recent years. According to market research, the UK’s soft drink segment is increasingly driven by health-conscious and ingredient-aware purchasing behaviour. Evoca Drinks aim to meet that demand by offering a product line with cleaner ingredients and greater flavour authenticity.
Foodservice operators seeking to diversify their beverage menus and improve perceived value may benefit from including premium drinks like Evoca, which allow for higher price points and stronger customer appeal.
About Evoca Drinks
Founded in 2003 and launched in 2004, Evoca Drinks has earned recognition in markets across the UK, Europe, and the Far East. Now, in partnership with Magna Foodservice, the brand is more accessible than ever to UK food businesses.
Ordering and Availability
Evoca Drinks are available now through Magna Foodservice.
Foodservice businesses can place orders by calling 020 8050 1231 or visiting www.magnafoodservice.co.uk.
Simple and efficient ordering process.
Reliable delivery across the UK.
Competitive wholesale pricing.
About Magna Foodservice
Established in 1997, Magna Foodservice is a UK-based supplier of halal-certified food products and bespoke foodservice solutions. Serving restaurants, fast-food outlets, and caterers, the company focuses on consistent quality, innovation, and strong service delivery.
Contact
Magna Foodservice LimitedContact
Zoeb Saroya
+44 020 8050 1231
https://www.magnafoodservice.co.uk/
