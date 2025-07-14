Magna Foodservice Introduces Evoca Drinks to Expand Beverage Offerings for Foodservice Operator

Magna Foodservice has launched Evoca Drinks, a new range of fizzy beverages made with natural ingredients, real fruit juice, and black seed extract. Developed for restaurants, fast-food outlets, and caterers, the range offers an alternative to traditional soft drinks. The products are now available for wholesale ordering through Magna Foodservice.