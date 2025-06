New Event Strategy Firm, Impact Architect Events, Launches to Redefine the Corporate Experience

San Francisco, CA, June 18, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Today marks the official launch of Impact Architect Events (www.impactarchitects.net), a full-service event strategy and production company designed to help organizations create meaningful, momentum-building experiences for their teams, customers, and partners.Founded by longtime event strategists and corporate communications professionals, Leslie Rubin and Andrea Cousens, Impact Architect Events offers a modern, integrated approach to corporate events, bringing together strategic messaging, creative production, speaker coaching, content development, logistics, and flawless execution under one umbrella.“Too often, companies treat events as tactical exercises - slides, stages, and swag,” said Rubin, Co-Founder of Impact Architect Events. “But when events are intentionally designed around purpose and people, they become something more: a strategic tool for connection, alignment, and growth. That’s what we help companies build.”Impact Architect Events works with executive teams, marketing and communications leaders, and event planners to deliver high-impact leadership offsites, sales kickoffs, customer summits, and internal milestone events. The firm’s signature approach focuses on:End-to-end partnership across planning, creative, content, and executionExecutive alignment through messaging strategy and speaker coachingAudience-first design that prioritizes clarity, energy, and engagementFlawless logistics that let leaders focus on leading, not troubleshootingWith client event experience that includes companies like Amazon/AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, Trellix, Deloitte and more, Impact Architect Events caters to businesses looking to engage teams, strengthen customer relationships, and extend their brand through experience.“We built Impact Architect Events to bring everything under one umbrella - from strategic storytelling to showtime,” said Andrea Cousens, Impact Architect Events Co-Founder. “We’ve been behind the scenes of hundreds of high-stakes events, and we know what it takes to make them feel seamless, thoughtful, and unforgettable.”To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit https://www.impactarchitects.netAbout Impact Architect EventsImpact Architect Events is a strategic event design and production company helping organizations craft experiences that drive alignment, momentum, and emotional connection. From sales kickoffs to customer events, the firm offers full-service support—from big-picture strategy to flawless on-site execution. Learn more at www.impactarchitects.net