Kitchen Tune-Up Celebrates Showroom Opening in Canton, Ohio
Kitchen Tune-Up Akron Canton, OH is celebrating the grand opening of their Kitchen Showroom on June 28.
Canton, OH, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kitchen Tune-Up, a national kitchen remodeling company known for providing an exceptional customer experience is opening a new showroom in Canton, Ohio. The Kitchen Tune-Up Akron Canton, OH showroom is located at 6318 Market Ave N in Canton. A grand opening event will take place on Saturday, June 28, from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm providing the community with an opportunity to view the new space, enjoy refreshments, and sign up for door prizes.
Prior to opening Kitchen Tune-Up Akron Canton, OH, co-owner Heather Lash was a math consultant internationally and a realtor for Howard Hanna, and Brian Biddulph was a realtor for Howard Hanna. The duo began renovating older homes for sale throughout the west Cleveland suburbs 10 years ago. During this time, Heather fell in love with the kitchen design aspect and the rest is history.
“When we opened our Kitchen Tune-Up franchise in 2023, we never dreamed how many wonderful people we would meet and help in our community. My favorite renovation was working with a local family who unfortunately had a tragic accident happen at the start of our project. We pushed the team to complete the space prior to their son coming home from the hospital,” said Heather Lash, local co-owner. “Since joining the franchise family, we have greatly appreciated the ability to be versatile within the kitchen remodeling space. The ROI on kitchen remodels for homeowners is terrific, and an upgraded kitchen makes a dramatic impact on their lives. We are so happy to provide such a beneficial service to residents of Canton, Akron, and surrounding communities.”
In addition to residential clients, Kitchen Tune-Up Akron Canton, OH offers kitchen upgrades for commercial customers. Services for both client bases include the company’s Original Tune-Up – a proprietary wood reconditioning process – as well as cabinet redooring, cabinet painting, cabinet refacing, and custom cabinetry and full remodels. Plus, the Kitchen Tune-Up sales process guides homeowners through the entire project.
To learn more about Kitchen Tune-Up visit https://www.kitchentuneup.com/akron-canton-oh/
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Celebrating 37 years in business in 2025, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in creating an amazing remodeling experience. Offering five ways to update kitchens and cabinetry, services include cabinet refacing, redooring, new cabinets, the Original Tune-Up, and cabinet painting. With more than 275 franchised territories across the United States Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up was ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list in 2025 and has been ranked for 36 consecutive years. Kitchen Tune-Up offers personalized service and incredible results that are structured around customer service Trustpoints to create kitchens that inspire and uplift.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts® is a leader in growing inspired and successful franchise brands in the home services industry. The brand takes pride in enhancing lives and communities by providing their partners a trusted path to financial independence through franchising. Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across North America. Home Franchise Concepts Brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Met Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, Premier Garage®, The Tailored Closet®, and Two Maids® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada. For information on franchise opportunities please visit homefranchiseconcepts.com
Prior to opening Kitchen Tune-Up Akron Canton, OH, co-owner Heather Lash was a math consultant internationally and a realtor for Howard Hanna, and Brian Biddulph was a realtor for Howard Hanna. The duo began renovating older homes for sale throughout the west Cleveland suburbs 10 years ago. During this time, Heather fell in love with the kitchen design aspect and the rest is history.
“When we opened our Kitchen Tune-Up franchise in 2023, we never dreamed how many wonderful people we would meet and help in our community. My favorite renovation was working with a local family who unfortunately had a tragic accident happen at the start of our project. We pushed the team to complete the space prior to their son coming home from the hospital,” said Heather Lash, local co-owner. “Since joining the franchise family, we have greatly appreciated the ability to be versatile within the kitchen remodeling space. The ROI on kitchen remodels for homeowners is terrific, and an upgraded kitchen makes a dramatic impact on their lives. We are so happy to provide such a beneficial service to residents of Canton, Akron, and surrounding communities.”
In addition to residential clients, Kitchen Tune-Up Akron Canton, OH offers kitchen upgrades for commercial customers. Services for both client bases include the company’s Original Tune-Up – a proprietary wood reconditioning process – as well as cabinet redooring, cabinet painting, cabinet refacing, and custom cabinetry and full remodels. Plus, the Kitchen Tune-Up sales process guides homeowners through the entire project.
To learn more about Kitchen Tune-Up visit https://www.kitchentuneup.com/akron-canton-oh/
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Celebrating 37 years in business in 2025, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in creating an amazing remodeling experience. Offering five ways to update kitchens and cabinetry, services include cabinet refacing, redooring, new cabinets, the Original Tune-Up, and cabinet painting. With more than 275 franchised territories across the United States Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up was ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list in 2025 and has been ranked for 36 consecutive years. Kitchen Tune-Up offers personalized service and incredible results that are structured around customer service Trustpoints to create kitchens that inspire and uplift.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts® is a leader in growing inspired and successful franchise brands in the home services industry. The brand takes pride in enhancing lives and communities by providing their partners a trusted path to financial independence through franchising. Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across North America. Home Franchise Concepts Brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Met Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, Premier Garage®, The Tailored Closet®, and Two Maids® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada. For information on franchise opportunities please visit homefranchiseconcepts.com
Contact
Kitchen Tune-UpContact
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
Categories