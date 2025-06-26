Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. Join Forces to Drive Innovation
Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. have joined forces and will combine their products, technology solutions, and engineering expertise to deliver world-class innovation. This collaboration brings together two leaders in outdoor LED lighting technology, each with a reputation for delivering cutting-edge products and reliable solutions.
Renton, WA, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. have joined forces and will combine their products, technology solutions, and engineering expertise to deliver world-class innovation. This collaboration brings together two leaders in outdoor LED lighting technology, each with a reputation for delivering cutting-edge products and reliable solutions. This collaboration marks a bold step forward in advancing the technology behind utility street and area lighting solutions, while positioning both companies to address new and emerging opportunities in the evolving domestic and global marketplace.
The combined force of Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. strengthens their positions in the lighting industry, enabling them to leverage complementary geographic footprints, products, and technical expertise. With this expanded platform, both companies will have the opportunity to offer their respective customers and markets a broader range of advanced technology solutions to meet the demand for smarter, more efficient, and sustainable solutions.
Both Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. will continue to operate as distinct companies and maintain their unique brands, so there will be no changes in how their respective customers interface with each company. The separate companies will operate under a combined leadership team, led by LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. Co-CEOs Dave Scott and Ken Cartmill.
“We’re excited to combine our strengths with Evluma to expand our reach and impact,” said Ken Cartmill of LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. “This arrangement enables us to offer a stronger, more diverse portfolio of solutions, empowering our customers with the latest technology and unparalleled customer service.”
“We see this as a strategic evolution of our shared commitment to excellence in lighting technology,” added Dave Scott of LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. “Together, we’re better equipped to drive innovation, respond to market needs, and accelerate the development of smart, sustainable lighting solutions.”
The future is bright as Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. join forces to build a smarter, more liveable world.
The combined force of Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. strengthens their positions in the lighting industry, enabling them to leverage complementary geographic footprints, products, and technical expertise. With this expanded platform, both companies will have the opportunity to offer their respective customers and markets a broader range of advanced technology solutions to meet the demand for smarter, more efficient, and sustainable solutions.
Both Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. will continue to operate as distinct companies and maintain their unique brands, so there will be no changes in how their respective customers interface with each company. The separate companies will operate under a combined leadership team, led by LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. Co-CEOs Dave Scott and Ken Cartmill.
“We’re excited to combine our strengths with Evluma to expand our reach and impact,” said Ken Cartmill of LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. “This arrangement enables us to offer a stronger, more diverse portfolio of solutions, empowering our customers with the latest technology and unparalleled customer service.”
“We see this as a strategic evolution of our shared commitment to excellence in lighting technology,” added Dave Scott of LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. “Together, we’re better equipped to drive innovation, respond to market needs, and accelerate the development of smart, sustainable lighting solutions.”
The future is bright as Evluma and LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. join forces to build a smarter, more liveable world.
Contact
Evluma LED LightingContact
Cathleen Shattuck
425-336-5824
www.evluma.com
Cathleen Shattuck
425-336-5824
www.evluma.com
Categories