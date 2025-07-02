Matrix Controls Partners with Manufacturas Eliot, Enters South American Market
A major milestone in knitting automation as Colombia’s leading mill adopts fabric defect detection and knit monitoring technology.
Somerset, NJ, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matrix Controls, a global leader in textile automation, has announced its first South American installation through a new partnership with Manufacturas Eliot, one of Colombia’s largest and most innovative textile mills. This milestone installation introduces Matrix Controls’ advanced fabric defect detection and knit monitoring solutions to a new market, further accelerating its international growth.
The project is being executed with the support of Precision Textile Solutions, a strategic research, development, and manufacturing partner to Matrix Controls. Precision provides engineering and scalable production capabilities for Matrix’s next-generation knitting technologies.
“Overfeeding and underfeeding of yarn, along with undetected defects, often go unnoticed yet cause significant financial loss in textile production,” said Aleem Abid, CEO of Matrix Controls.
“This system detects issues in real time, helping mills preserve quality and margins. The team at Matrix Controls is honored to collaborate with Manufacturas Eliot, and grateful to Juan David Chica for the confidence placed in this solution.”
Rising input costs — including labor, yarn, and energy — are prompting textile manufacturers to adopt automation not just as a process improvement, but as a core operational requirement. Systems such as knit monitoring and fabric defect detection are increasingly recognized as essential for maintaining profitability and production efficiency.
Matrix Controls’ System Includes:
Real-Time Fabric Defect Detection
Yarn Rate Monitoring and Control
Power and Temperature Monitoring
On-Machine Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI)
Centralized Software Platform with Real-Time Analytics and Alerts
Founded in 1958, Matrix Controls is the original inventor of circular knitting fabric defect scanner. Over five decades, its platform has evolved into a full suite of automation tools that digitize the production floor and enable real-time, data-driven decision-making.
Matrix Controls’ expansion has gained traction through increased global visibility at recent industry exhibitions such as Exintex (Mexico) and IGATEX (Pakistan), where the company’s innovations generated strong interest from manufacturers across Latin America and Asia.
“From Somerset to Bogotá, this collaboration highlights how technology and operational excellence are aligning in modern textile mills,” said Aleem Abid, Managing Director at Precision Textile Solutions.
“Manufacturas Eliot is setting a new standard for how automation and quality control can work hand in hand, and Matrix Controls is proud to play a part in enabling that future.”
About Manufacturas Eliot
Manufacturas Eliot is a vertically integrated textile company based in Colombia. Known for its production scale, quality standards, and export capabilities, the company supplies premium knitwear to leading apparel brands worldwide.
About Matrix Controls
Matrix Controls, established in 1958, is a global pioneer in textile automation. The company is known for inventing circular knitting defect detection technology and now provides integrated solutions that include yarn rate control, machine-level HMIs, and production software for real-time factory insights. Matrix has active installations in over 10 countries worldwide.
About Precision Textile Solutions
Precision Textile Solutions is a strategic R&D and manufacturing partner to Matrix Controls. Headquartered in Somerset, NJ, the company specializes in the prototyping and scalable production of advanced textile automation systems for leading mills across the globe.
Contact
Aleem Abid
908-342-0484
matrixcontrols.net
