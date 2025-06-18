Exploring the Joint Service Perspective on How Current Energy and Power Initiatives Will Bolster the Resiliency of Future Military Installations
Energy and power community to convene on July 9-10, in Washington, D.C.
Washington, DC, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Energy & Power Summit is quicky approaching in 3 short weeks. The 2025 Summit will convene senior leaders from across U.S. military services, DoD, federal government, industry, and academia to explore the advancement of energy and power technologies that promote greater energy security, resiliency, and independence to meet the DoD’s operational energy needs.
The 2025 Summit features a panel discussion, “Exploring the Joint Service Perspective on How Current Energy and Power Initiatives Will Bolster the Resiliency of Future Military Installation,” that convenes operational energy leaders from across the military services to explore the DoD's drive to implement innovative, efficient, and optimized energy solutions, including advanced batteries and microgrids, to meet evolving power demands.
Moderator:
Kim Spangler, PhD, Executive Director, SERDP and ESTCP for DoD
Panelists:
· Dr. Jeff Waksman, SES, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment
· Nancy J. Balkus, SES (Confirmed) Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Infrastructure, Energy and Environment
· Peter Lynch, SES (Confirmed) Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy Energy, Installations and Environment
Those interested in participating in the DoD Energy & Power Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://power.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
The 2025 Summit features a panel discussion, “Exploring the Joint Service Perspective on How Current Energy and Power Initiatives Will Bolster the Resiliency of Future Military Installation,” that convenes operational energy leaders from across the military services to explore the DoD's drive to implement innovative, efficient, and optimized energy solutions, including advanced batteries and microgrids, to meet evolving power demands.
Moderator:
Kim Spangler, PhD, Executive Director, SERDP and ESTCP for DoD
Panelists:
· Dr. Jeff Waksman, SES, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment
· Nancy J. Balkus, SES (Confirmed) Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Infrastructure, Energy and Environment
· Peter Lynch, SES (Confirmed) Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy Energy, Installations and Environment
Those interested in participating in the DoD Energy & Power Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://power.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://power.dsigroup.org/
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://power.dsigroup.org/
Categories