Climbing Kilimanjaro, Building a Legacy: U.S. Women Unite to Fulfill a Father’s Final Wish and Fund a School in Tanzania
A team of U.S. women led by Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh will climb Mt. Kilimanjaro this August to honor Eugene Schellenberg’s final wish—building a school in Tanzania. The mission aims to raise $111,000 for the Eugene English Medium School in Ifakara, expanding on the legacy of the Ifakara Bakery Project. Each step of the climb symbolizes equity, education, and hope.
This August, a team of mission-driven women from across the United States will embark on a life-changing expedition to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro—not for glory, but to fulfill the final wish of Eugene Schellenberg, a devoted father, compassionate philanthropist, and passionate climber whose dream was to bring education to underserved children in Tanzania.
The climb is part of a larger initiative to raise $111,000 to fund the Eugene English Medium School in Ifakara, Tanzania. The project builds on Eugene’s legacy of service, which began more than two decades ago when he and his wife, Margaret, were visiting their son, a malaria researcher stationed in Ifakara. A chance encounter with a nun in a local market sparked a conversation that led to the founding of the Ifakara Bakery Project (www.bakeryfund.org), which today feeds over 1,000 children daily and supports kindergartens, orphanages, patients at a local hospital, and a leprosy center.
Before Eugene’s passing, his final vision was to build a school that would equip children with the language tools to thrive in secondary education and beyond.
“This isn’t just a climb. It’s a promise kept,” says his daughter, Annie Schellenberg, who is supporting the mission from the U.S. “We are continuing what my father started—planting seeds of hope for generations to come.”
“Magic happens when women say yes to something bigger than themselves. They move mountains to make the impossible possible.” – Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh
The climbing team includes purpose-driven women from across the U.S.—entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, educators, and changemakers—each carrying their own reasons for saying yes to the mountain. Together, they represent a rising wave of leaders who are redefining what it means to leave a legacy. This mission is a powerful reminder: when women lead with purpose, vision, and grace—we don’t just climb mountains, we move them.
Join the Movement
Donate or sponsor the climb: www.KiliWithDrKelly.com
Follow the journey: #KiliWithDrKelly
Media & sponsorship inquiries: drkelly@queenofworth.com
Learn more about Dr. Kelly: www.DrKellySchuh.com
About Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh
Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh is a global speaker, prosperity coach, and founder of the GenX 10X Collective™. She helps high-achieving women 10X their income and impact—without the hustle—by aligning with their worth, wealth, and energetic design. Her mission: to transform personal power into global legacy, one bold step at a time.
Contact
Worth International, LLC
Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh
303-909-3961
www.KiliWithDrKelly.com
