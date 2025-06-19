Climbing Kilimanjaro, Building a Legacy: U.S. Women Unite to Fulfill a Father’s Final Wish and Fund a School in Tanzania

A team of U.S. women led by Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh will climb Mt. Kilimanjaro this August to honor Eugene Schellenberg’s final wish—building a school in Tanzania. The mission aims to raise $111,000 for the Eugene English Medium School in Ifakara, expanding on the legacy of the Ifakara Bakery Project. Each step of the climb symbolizes equity, education, and hope.