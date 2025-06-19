SendWishOnline Launches Photo Card Feature and Announces Upcoming Invitation Card Editor
Users can now personalize group cards with photos and text—plus, a new invitation editor for birthdays, weddings, and farewells is coming soon
Montreal, Canada, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sendwishonline, a leading digital platform for group greeting cards, has introduced a powerful new Photo Card feature that allows users to upload personal images and add custom text directly onto their digital cards. This upgrade enhances the card-sending experience, giving users even more creative freedom to craft meaningful messages for birthdays, farewells, and team milestones.
Alongside the new feature, Sendwishonline has announced the upcoming launch of an Invitation Card Editor, enabling users to design and send digital invitations for weddings, birthday parties, farewell gatherings, and office events—all in one place.
With Photo Cards, users can now:
Upload personal or team photos directly into the card
Add text overlays with customizable fonts
Collaborate with others on a single group card
Download the final card as a PDF keepsake
The soon-to-be-released Invitation Card Editor will provide a wide selection of themed templates, easy customization tools, and instant sharing options, making it ideal for both personal and professional events.
Sendwishonline requires sign-up for card creation and management, while contributors can sign and participate without needing to register. The platform supports rich content including GIFs, videos, and emojis, helping users create cards that feel both personal and professional.
To explore the new Photo Card feature and stay updated on the Invitation Editor launch, visit https://sendwishonline.com.
About Sendwishonline
Sendwishonline is a group greeting card platform designed to help teams, friends, and families celebrate meaningful moments together—virtually. From collaborative cards to rich media customization and upcoming invitation tools, Sendwishonline makes digital celebrations simple, creative, and memorable.
Media Contact:
Media Relations Team
Sendwishonline
pardeep@sendwishonline.com
https://sendwishonline.com
