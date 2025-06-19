TÜV Rheinland Unveils “Achieving Net Zero” White Paper to Guide Global Businesses Through Carbon Compliance and Competitive Advantage

The report examines global policies like the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the U.S. Clean Competition Act, and Asia-Pacific initiatives, including China’s dual carbon market system. It highlights emerging carbon border taxes in ASEAN countries, emphasizing the need for transparent carbon verification to meet export standards.