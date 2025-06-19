TÜV Rheinland Unveils “Achieving Net Zero” White Paper to Guide Global Businesses Through Carbon Compliance and Competitive Advantage
The report examines global policies like the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the U.S. Clean Competition Act, and Asia-Pacific initiatives, including China’s dual carbon market system. It highlights emerging carbon border taxes in ASEAN countries, emphasizing the need for transparent carbon verification to meet export standards.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As global carbon reduction regulations intensify and greenwashing scrutiny mounts, TÜV Rheinland Greater China has released a timely white paper, “Achieving Net Zero: The Path of Carbon Reduction for Business”, offering businesses a comprehensive blueprint to navigate the complex landscape of climate compliance, supply chain decarbonization, and international carbon pricing.
This White Paper is designed to empower businesses with insights from global policies like the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the U.S. Clean Competition Act, and Asia-Pacific carbon initiatives including China’s dual carbon market system. The report also analyzes emerging carbon border taxes in ASEAN countries, underscoring the urgency for exporters to meet transparent carbon verification standards.
Key insights include:
A global comparison of national carbon pricing, fees, and trading mechanisms.
Analysis of international initiatives such as SBTi, RE100, and 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy.
Case studies of global brands enforcing decarbonization in their supply chains.
A clear call to action for companies to establish carbon inventories, commit to science-based targets, and engage in verified disclosure to gain access to green financing and international markets.
As businesses prepare for expanding carbon tariffs and ESG mandates, TÜV Rheinland offers solutions from greenhouse gas inventories to product carbon footprint verification, ensuring companies meet both market expectations and regulatory thresholds.
This White Paper is designed to empower businesses with insights from global policies like the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the U.S. Clean Competition Act, and Asia-Pacific carbon initiatives including China’s dual carbon market system. The report also analyzes emerging carbon border taxes in ASEAN countries, underscoring the urgency for exporters to meet transparent carbon verification standards.
Key insights include:
A global comparison of national carbon pricing, fees, and trading mechanisms.
Analysis of international initiatives such as SBTi, RE100, and 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy.
Case studies of global brands enforcing decarbonization in their supply chains.
A clear call to action for companies to establish carbon inventories, commit to science-based targets, and engage in verified disclosure to gain access to green financing and international markets.
As businesses prepare for expanding carbon tariffs and ESG mandates, TÜV Rheinland offers solutions from greenhouse gas inventories to product carbon footprint verification, ensuring companies meet both market expectations and regulatory thresholds.
Contact
TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.Contact
Simon Hung
852 21921948
www.tuv.com
Simon Hung
852 21921948
www.tuv.com
Categories