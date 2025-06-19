Locally-Owned Laser and Skin Clinic Expands into State College, PA
Vanish Laser and Skin Expands to State College, Offering Advanced Cosmetic Treatments for the Central PA Community.
State College, PA, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vanish Laser and Skin, a trusted provider of innovative laser and skin treatments, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in State College, Pennsylvania. This expansion marks an exciting milestone for the company as it continues to bring its personalized, high-quality services to more individuals in the Central Pennsylvania region.
Founded in 2017, Vanish Laser and Skin has established itself as a leading destination for a wide range of advanced cosmetic treatments. Led by an experienced team of medical and skin practitioners, the company is dedicated to helping clients achieve their aesthetic goals through cutting-edge technology and personalized care.
The new State College office offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:
- Laser tattoo removal: For those looking to fade their tattoos before getting a cover-up, Vanish's state-of-the-art laser technology can effectively break down ink pigments, allowing for a more seamless and successful cover-up process.
- Laser hair removal: Vanish's advanced laser hair removal treatments provide lasting results, without long-term commitments.
- Rosacea treatments: The team at Vanish specializes in addressing the visible signs of rosacea, providing customized solutions to improve the appearance of affected skin.
- Vein removal: Vanish's treatments can effectively diminish the appearance of unwanted veins, restoring a more even complexion for the face or legs.
- Hair restoration: For those experiencing hair loss, Vanish offers innovative hair restoration treatments to stimulate new growth and improve hair density.
- Plasma pen treatments: Vanish's plasma pen technology offers a non-surgical approach to nose slimming as well as skin tag and milia removal.
"We are thrilled to expand our services to the State College community," said Kelly, founder of Vanish Laser and Skin. "Our team is dedicated to providing personalized, compassionate care to every client, and we look forward to meeting the unique needs of those in the Central PA region."
Located at 119 S. Burrowes St, 703 State College, PA, with easy online scheduling and free consultations.
Vanish Laser and Skin is also excited to participate in the upcoming Keystone State Tattoo Expo in August, where they will have the opportunity to connect with tattoo enthusiasts and share their expertise in the art of tattoo removal and fading.
For more information about Vanish Laser and Skin and the services available at the new State College office, please visit Vanishinc.com or call 814-801-3305.
About Vanish Laser and Skin:
Vanish Laser and Skin is a locally owned laser and skin clinic with offices in Williamsport, and State College Pennsylvania. Established in 2017, the company is committed to providing personalized, high-quality cosmetic treatments to help clients achieve their aesthetic goals. With a team of experienced practitioners and the latest advancements in laser and skin technology, Vanish Laser and Skin offers a wide range of services, including laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, rosacea treatments, vein removal, injectables, hair restoration, and plasma pen treatments.
About Vanish Laser and Skin:
Contact
Kelly Uhland
814-801-3305
https://vanishinc.com
