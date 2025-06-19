Bryckel Announces Seamless Integration with Rent Manager to Streamline Lease Abstraction
Bryckel has announced a new integration with Rent Manager, enabling property managers to seamlessly sync tenant and lease data between platforms. This integration enhances lease document intelligence and improves operational efficiency by automating tasks and reducing manual data entry. It's now available to all Bryckel users.
Mountain View, CA, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bryckel AI, a leading innovator in document intelligence solutions for Commercial Real Estate today announced its official integration with Rent Manager, a premier property management software platform by London Computer Systems (LCS). This powerful integration aims to simplify lease data sync, enhance tenant management, and improve operational efficiency for property managers nationwide.
With this integration, Rent Manager users can now automatically abstract their leases directly with Bryckel’s platform—unlocking real-time insights and automation across lease management, accurate financial reporting and compliance.
“Our mission at Bryckel is to empower property managers with intuitive, high-impact technology,” said Sienam Ahuja, CEO of Bryckel. “Integrating with Rent Manager allows us to bring even more value to mixed use assets property and asset managers by eliminating manual tasks, high cost of lease abstraction and connecting unstructured and structured data that were previously siloed.”
Key benefits of the integration include:
- Financial savings: Real Estate Companies see a 225% Return On Investment (ROI) by reducing manual work and outsourced legal/document reviews.
- Real Time Data Visibility: Automatic import of tenant, lease, rent and unit information from complex leases within minutes not months.
- Risk Mitigation: Minimized human errors with AI-powered lease asbtraction and analysis. Bryckels' AI is trained on property management documents to deliver precision.
- Centralized Intelligence: Property and asset managers gain actionable insights across documents to streamline operations, manage tenants effectively, and stay ahead of lease obligations.
- Improve Decision-Making- Access to structured, actionable insights to accelerate deal cycles, rapidly compare documents and optimize portfolios.
- Productivity Boost
AI lease abstraction frees up teams to focus on higher-value work, not paperwork and enables companies to manage a large portfolio efficiently with a lean team.
The Bryckel–Rent Manager integration is now available to all customers. Interested property management teams can learn more and request access at https://www.bryckel.ai/ai-cre-tools#cta
Contact
BryckelContact
Sienam Ahuja
650-660-3442
www.bryckel.ai
