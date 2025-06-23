InnoServe Awards Marks 30th Anniversary with Expanded International Track for Student Innovators
The InnoServe Awards 2025, Taiwan’s leading competition in ICT innovation, is now open to international university students through its International Exchange Category. Eligible participants include those enrolled in undergraduate, master’s, or PhD programs, with projects related to the ICT field. Finalist teams will receive travel subsidies to compete in Taipei on November 1, 2025. Applications close on September 12.
Taipei City, Taiwan, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Now in its 30th year, the InnoServe Awards remains Taiwan’s most iconic annual competition in ICT innovation, offering a global platform for emerging digital talent. Established in 1995, the competition is jointly organized by the Administration for Digital Industries, moda, Ministry of Education, and the Chinese Society for Information Management. Its mission is to promote interdisciplinary thinking, digital creativity, and cross-border exchange among the next generation of innovators.
Over the past three decades, the InnoServe Awards has attracted university students from more than 13 countries, including Belgium, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In 2025, the competition will further expand its international reach with the launch of the International Exchange Category (IC) — a dedicated track designed exclusively for students enrolled in universities outside Taiwan.
A Global Platform for Student Innovators
The IC track invites undergraduate, master’s, and PhD students from accredited institutions worldwide to submit innovative projects. Areas of focus include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI, AIoT, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, and other fields within the broader ICT landscape.
“This is more than just a competition — it's a cross-cultural platform where young innovators can shine globally,” stated the InnoServe Awards Committee. “InnoServe Awards 2025 look forward to welcoming students from around the world to join in shaping the future of digital innovation through global collaboration.”
Participation Benefits and Key Information
Finalists selected through the International Exchange Category (IC) will gain access to a prestigious platform that has supported student innovation for three decades. Participants will not only have the opportunity to compete with outstanding peers from around the world, but also benefit from international exposure and recognition. To encourage global engagement, travel subsidies will be provided to selected finalist teams, enabling them to attend the final round of competition in Taiwan.
The final round and award ceremony will take place in Taipei, Taiwan, on November 1, 2025, where teams will present their projects before a panel of academic and industry judges.
The competition is open to international students currently enrolled in undergraduate, master’s, or PhD programs. Both individual and team-based entries are eligible, provided the submitted projects have not been commercially launched prior to the competition.
Key dates for the 2025 InnoServe Awards are as follows:
- Application Deadline: September 12, 2025
- Finalist Announcement: Before October 1, 2025
- Final Round & Award Ceremony: November 1, 2025 (Taipei, Taiwan)
With its continued global expansion, the InnoServe Awards invites student innovators to bring their ideas from campus to the international stage — to compete, connect, and create in Taiwan.
