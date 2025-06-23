InnoServe Awards Marks 30th Anniversary with Expanded International Track for Student Innovators

The InnoServe Awards 2025, Taiwan’s leading competition in ICT innovation, is now open to international university students through its International Exchange Category. Eligible participants include those enrolled in undergraduate, master’s, or PhD programs, with projects related to the ICT field. Finalist teams will receive travel subsidies to compete in Taipei on November 1, 2025. Applications close on September 12.