S.E.E.D. Hires Investment Operations Associate
Knoxville, TN, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.E.E.D. Planning Group is proud to announce that Amanda Dann has joined the team as an Investment Operations Associate.
Amanda holds a bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies in Education and brings several years of experience in accounting and finance within the healthcare industry. In her new role at S.E.E.D., Amanda will support all areas of the Investment Team, including client onboarding and billing.
Amanda is based in the firms Knoxville office and currently resides in Maryville, TN.
For more information about S.E.E.D. visit www.seedpg.com
S.E.E.D. Planning Group, LLC
2030 Falling Waters Rd., Ste. 180
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 213-5356
For more information about S.E.E.D. visit www.seedpg.com
